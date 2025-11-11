GOOLOO Powers Up 2025 Black Friday With Exclusive Deals, Subscriber Savings, and Smart Tech Innovation

Gooloo BFCM Deals Gooloo BFCM Saving

GOOLOO’s biggest Black Friday yet: up to 40% off flagship power tech, plus exclusive subscriber pricing and free gifts.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Portable power innovator GOOLOO , trusted by more than 2 million drivers worldwide, is powering into the holiday season with its 2025 Black Friday Sale, running from November 11th through December 4th at us.gooloo.com.Known for redefining roadside reliability, GOOLOO’s advanced jump starters and tire inflators feature the company’s exclusive LIFEBMS™ battery management system and 10-layer intelligent protection technology, delivering maximum safety, cold-weather performance, and ultra-fast USB-C charging. Each device is designed to perform flawlessly in harsh winter conditions — with spark-proof, reverse-polarity, over-voltage, and thermal protection built in.This year’s Black Friday event promises GOOLOO’s deepest discounts yet, with up to 30% off, free gifts on every order, and subscriber-only pricing on flagship models like the GT6000 Jump Starter ($109.99) and the GT160 Dual Tire Inflator ($59.99).The GOOLOO.com sale runs November 11–December 4, while Amazon deals go live November 20–December 1, giving shoppers multiple ways to grab this season’s must-have power tech.Black Friday Highlights:Tiered Savings:- Spend $200 → Get $20 OFF- Spend $300 → Get $40 OFF- Spend $400 → Get $60 OFF• Free Gift with Every Order: All purchases include a complimentary GOOLOO Baseball Cap (while supplies last).• Shop from GOOLOO.com: https://us.gooloo.com/ • GOOLOO Amazon Deals (Nov 20–Dec 1)Top 5 Featured Deals• GT6000 Jump Starter (Subscriber Exclusive): Now $109.99 (regularly $139.99)— GOOLOO’s flagship 6000A model with ultra-fast USB-C charging and heavy-duty performance.Shop Here: https://us.gooloo.com/products/gt6000-jump-starter Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DT5YNC5Z • GP4000 Jump Starter: On sale for $89.99 (regularly $109.99)— Compact, high-output starter ideal for everyday drivers.Shop Here: https://us.gooloo.com/products/gp4000-jump-starter Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09HJH1S41 • GT160 Dual Tire Inflator (Subscriber Exclusive): Priced at $59.99 (regularly $79.99)— A dual-mode inflator built for fast, accurate tire care.Shop Here: https://us.gooloo.com/collections/home-page-collection/products/gt160-dual-tire-inflator Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FG73LCR9 • DS200 OBD2 Diagnostic Tool: Just $59.99— Delivers smart, real-time vehicle diagnostics for safer driving.Shop Here: https://us.gooloo.com/products/ds200 • A3 Jump Starter + Air Compressor: Only $69.99 (regularly $84.99)— A 2-in-1 power and air solution, perfect for travel and emergencies.Shop Here: https://us.gooloo.com/products/a3-jump-starter-with-air-compressor Amazon : https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D4DLXNR1 Smart Power for Every DriverEvery GOOLOO device is engineered with high-efficiency lithium technology, dual USB-C PD output, and multi-mode LED lighting, ensuring users have power for any emergency. From jump-starting 12L diesel trucks to powering laptops or air compressors, GOOLOO provides portable performance that’s safe, fast, and future-ready.About GoolooGooloo is a global leader in automotive solutions, specializing in high-performance lithium jump starters, smart power banks, and 2-in-1 air compressor tools. With over 5 million units sold across 160+ countries, Gooloo is trusted by drivers, mechanics, and outdoor adventurers alike. From everyday roadside emergencies to professional-grade fleet solutions, Gooloo products are designed to deliver unmatched safety, portability, and performance—anytime, anywhere.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.