Portable Power Stations Exclusive deals on best-selling products Prime Day 2024

VTOMAN announces exclusive Prime Day deals on portable power stations from July 16-21, 2024. Save up to 60% on top models like Flashspeed 1500.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vtoman, the leading innovator in portable power and eco-friendly energy solutions, is excited to announce an exclusive sale event featuring unbeatable prices on its top-selling portable power stations in celebration of Amazon's Prime Day.
From July 16 to July 21, customers can take advantage of unprecedented savings, with discounts of up to 60% on Vroman’s premier products, including the flagship FlashSpeed 1500.
This extraordinary sale arrives just in time for summer travels and the peak of extreme weather conditions, offering a prime opportunity to secure reliable, on-the-go power. Vtoman’s portable power stations and Solar Generators are essential for ensuring preparedness during power outages and extended blackouts, making them a must-have for any household or adventurer.
Amazon Promotion Details during Prime day 7/16-7/21/2024:
• VTOMAN FlashSpeed 1500 Power Station(1548Wh/1500W): Was $1099.99, now just $649.99
• VTOMAN FlashSpeed 1000 Power Station(828Wh/1000W): Was $999.99, now only $459.99
• VTOMAN Jump 1800 Power Station(1548Wh/1800W): Was $1199.99, now just $579.99
• VTOMAN Jump 1500X Power Station(828Wh/1500W): Was $699.99, now just $459.99
• VTOMAN Jump 600X Power Station(299Wh/600W): Was $279.99, now only $209.99
Solar Generator with Solar Panels
• Jump 1500X + 110W Solar Panel: Previously $899.99, now reduced to $649.99
• FlashSpeed 1500 +200W Solar Panel: Original price $1499.99, now only $899.99
• Jump 1800 + 400W Solar Panel: Previously $1799.99, reduced to $1199.99
Powerful Bundle Offers
• Bundle Offer: FlashSpeed 1500 + 1548Wh Extra Battery(3096Wh/1500W): Originally $2,399.99, now available for $1149.99
• Bundle Offer: Jump 1800 + 1548Wh Extra Battery + 220W Solar Panel(3096Wh/1800W): Was $2399.99, reduced to $1449.99
These incredible deals are accessible via the Vtoman website and the Vtoman Amazon Store, ensuring easy access to the best prices of the year.
Vtoman is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life and mobility worldwide with its eco-friendly and innovative portable power solutions. As a crucial element of emergency preparedness, Vtoman's products provide reliable power for unexpected outages, natural disasters, and other critical situations, fostering the adoption of sustainable energy practices.
To learn more about Vtoman’s products and shop all its exciting deals, visit Vtoman Amazon Store https://www.amazon.com/stores/VTOMAN/page/1D66CFFA-D631-47A6-AEE5-0B9A7DC65D00
About Vtoman:
VTOMAN is a global leader in delivering versatile power sources optimized for vehicular use and outdoor adventures. The company was founded in 2011 by a team of engineers and scientists looking to provide solutions that simplify and enhance people’s lives, and evolved into a brand that produces state-of-the-art power stations, solar panel and power tools that are practical and sustainable, forging a path for a greener world. Delivering on its goal, “Empowering Your Journey: Effortless, Secure, Sustainable,” We're constantly expanding our innovations, from off-grid households to disaster relief power stations, all while upholding our core values of safety, convenience, and environmental stewardship. Today, VTOMAN's presence spans multiple countries, including the United States, Canada, Germany, and Japan.
Vtoman
VTOMAN TECHNOLOGY LLC
marketing@vtoman.com
