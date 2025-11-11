Water and Sanitation reaffirms universal access commitment at AWSISA Dialogue

The Ministry of Water and Sanitation has reaffirmed its commitment to accelerating equitable and sustainable access to water and sanitation services across South Africa, at the AWSISA Africa & Global South Water & Sanitation Dialogue, which is currently underway at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg.

The Dialogue was formally declared opened by Deputy President Paul Mashatile, supported by the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Pemmy Majodina, through a virtual address on Monday, 10 November 2025. In his address, the Deputy President highlighted the urgency of advancing water security and dignified sanitation across all communities, while strengthening partnerships across Africa and the Global South.

More than 1,500 delegates are in attendance, including government leaders, water utility executives, researchers, civil society organisations, youth innovators and private sector partners.

The Ministry recognises that Africa’s water and sanitation challenges are shared, transboundary and deeply interconnected. This is why South Africa continues to work closely with African governments, regional bodies and strategic global partners to advance the Africa Water Vision 2063, which seeks a prosperous and water-secure continent where water is equitably and sustainably managed.

The Dialogue’s theme, “Towards Sustainable Water and Sanitation Security in Africa,” reflects and acknowledges the shared exposure to climate shocks, rapid urbanisation and the systemic pressures facing public infrastructure and institutions.

The Dialogue goes beyond knowledge exchange but also creates a strategic platform where policy harmonisation is pursued, technological solutions are tested for local relevance and cross-border partnerships are strengthened. It also aims to accelerate infrastructure delivery, align regulatory reforms and unlock blended investment models capable of sustaining long-term development.

Addressing delegates at the Dialogue, Minister Majodina reiterated and emphasised the Ministry’s commitment to enhancing the delivery of water and sanitation services across the country, especially in disadvantaged and underserved communities.

“Our commitment is deeply rooted in restoring dignity to our communities. We are intensifying our work in the most disadvantaged and underserved areas. Every household, every school and every clinic deserves safe and dependable water. This is not just an aspiration; but a right we are actively realising through investment, partnership and accountable delivery,” said Minister Majodina.

The Africa Water and Sanitation Industry Association (AWSISA) was officially established in August this year through a Memorandum of Cooperation with the Department of Water and Sanitation. This milestone marked a shared effort to strengthen collaboration across the sector and expand access to clean water and dignified sanitation for communities in South Africa and across the continent.

The agreement cemented a unified commitment to unlock investment, drive innovation and accelerate service delivery. It also provides a framework for aligning sector strategies and plans, promoting joint engagement on policy and regulatory reform, advancing research, data-sharing and sector-wide capacity building, amongst others.

South Africa remains steadfast in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals, especially SDG 6 on Clean Water and Sanitation and in supporting Africa’s collective progress toward a just, inclusive and water-secure future.

