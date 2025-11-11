Gauteng Roads and Transport discontinues 84 unroadworthy vehicles during GTI’s high-impact operations

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport, through its enforcement unit, the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI), has discontinued 84 unroadworthy vehicles during intensified stop-and-search operations conducted between 03 and 09 November 2025.

These high-impact operations form part of the Gauteng Provincial Government’s comprehensive road safety strategy aimed at tackling lawlessness, enhancing compliance with traffic regulations, and safeguarding the lives of all road users across the province.

The discontinued vehicles were found to be in serious violation of road safety standards, posing significant risks to commuters, pedestrians, and other motorists.

Many failed critical roadworthiness tests due to faulty brakes, worn-out tyres, and defective lighting systems.

The GTI’s swift intervention prevented these hazardous vehicles from continuing to operate on public roads, thereby reducing the likelihood of crashes linked to vehicle defects.

In addition to the discontinued vehicles, GTI officers uncovered alarming levels of non-compliance among public transport operators.

Key offences recorded during the week-long operation include:

54 minibuses operating without valid licence discs

40 minibuses discontinued for mechanical and safety defects

72 drivers operating without valid driving licences

A total of 1,539 infringement notices were also issued for various traffic and transport-related offences.

Of these, 557 were handwritten and 982 were processed electronically using GTI’s e-Force enforcement gadgets, a demonstration of the Department’s commitment to leveraging technology in promoting compliance and accountability.

MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, commended the GTI for its consistent and proactive enforcement approach, reaffirming the Department’s zero-tolerance stance on non-compliance.

“The discontinuation of unroadworthy vehicles is a necessary step to protect lives on our roads. Public transport operators must understand that non-compliance will not be tolerated. We remain resolute in our mission to create safer roads and restore order within the public transport sector,” said MEC Diale-Tlabela.

Comprising a team of 96 highly trained officers from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), the GTI continues to roll out targeted enforcement operations across Gauteng to identify and remove unroadworthy vehicles, apprehend illegal operators, and enforce adherence to road safety standards.

