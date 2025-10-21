‘Out There: A National Parks Story’ Brings One-Night-Only Cinematic Celebration of America’s Public Lands

“Out There: A National Parks Story” brings a one-night-only film and live music event to Phoenix and Tucson, celebrating the beauty and spirit of U.S. parks.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Join filmmaker Brendan Hall and composer Elizabeth P.W. for Out There: A National Parks Story — an acclaimed documentary and immersive live event that celebrates the beauty, resilience, and spirit of America’s public lands.This one-night-only cinematic experience blends breathtaking cinematography, a live performance of the original score, and a post-screening conversation with the creators. Guests will also have opportunities to connect with community partners and organizations working to preserve and protect national parks across the West.PHOENIX SCREENINGDate: Wednesday, October 22, 2025Location: Phoenix Center for the Arts, 1202 North 3rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004Tickets: Phoenix Tickets Evening Schedule:6:00 PM – 7:00 PM: Doors Open6:45 PM – 7:15 PM: Live Music Performance by Elizabeth P.W.7:15 PM – 8:30 PM: Screening of Out There: A National Parks Story8:30 PM – 9:00 PM: Talkback with Director Brendan Hall and Composer Elizabeth P.W.TUCSON SCREENINGDate: Thursday, October 23, 2025Location: Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St., Tucson, AZTickets: Tucson Tickets Evening Schedule:6:00 PM – 7:00 PM: Doors Open with a curated shopping experience by The National Parks Store, supporting 72 national park sites across the West6:45 PM – 7:15 PM: Live Music Performance by Elizabeth P.W.7:15 PM – 8:30 PM: Screening of Out There: A National Parks Story8:30 PM – 9:00 PM: Filmmaker Q&A with Brendan Hall and Elizabeth P.W.WHY MEDIA SHOULD ATTENDVisual Storytelling at Its Best: Experience stunning cinematography filmed over seven years and 10,000 miles across America’s most iconic national parks — a journey of reflection, connection, and conservation.Exclusive Access: Interview opportunities with Director Brendan Hall and Composer Elizabeth P.W. are available before or after each event by request.Community Impact: Coverage highlights the work of Western National Parks , a Tucson-based nonprofit and official National Park Service partner, enriching experiences and supporting 72 park sites across the West.Audience Appeal: Ideal for travel, arts, culture, and environmental journalists seeking a story that connects cinematic artistry with America’s public lands.ABOUT WESTERN NATIONAL PARKSSince 1938, Western National Parks has served as an official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service, inspiring connections to national parks through education, community engagement, interpretive retail, and philanthropic support. By enriching visitor experiences and raising funds for park programs, WNP helps ensure these treasured places thrive for generations to come.Learn more at www.wnp.org

