Sunny HQ Launches 5-Minute WordPress Speed Audit to Empower Site Owners

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunny HQ, the concierge-managed WordPress hosting and website management company, launched the 5-Minute WordPress Speed Audit, a free tool that helps site owners quickly diagnose WordPress speed issues and uncover actionable fixes to improve website performance.Designed for small business owners, marketers, and SEO teams, the audit analyzes key performance signals—Core Web Vitals, TTFB, page weight, and cache effectiveness—then returns plain-English recommendations prioritized by impact and effort. It also surfaces high-level insights on on-page SEO, backlinks and link health, mobile usability, social/OG tags, local SEO signals, and basic technology & email security records (e.g., SPF/DMARC). The goal: help teams get measurable speed wins without wading through dense reports or hiring a specialist.“Fast sites convert better, rank better, and feel better to use,” said Dylan Bost, Founder and CEO of Sunny HQ. “We provide this audit to give busy teams a practical starting point—five minutes to identify what’s slowing them down and the exact steps to speed things up.”What the 5-Minute WordPress Speed Audit checks:- Core Web Vitals: Largest Contentful Paint (LCP), Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS), and Interaction to Next Paint- Server & caching: Time to First Byte (TTFB), cache headers, and CDN readiness- Front-end weight: images, fonts, scripts, and third-party embeds- Quick wins: prioritized fixes (e.g., image compression, critical CSS, script deferral, page-builder bloat)How it works (simple and fast)1) Enter a URL at https://sunnyhq.io/website-performance-test 2) Receive a brief scorecard with top site audit findings and recommended actions.3) Share the report with your team or ask Sunny HQ to implement fixes.The launch aligns with Sunny HQ’s human-centered approach to WordPress management: expert technicians use modern monitoring tools to resolve issues quickly and clearly—no chatbots running support. For organizations that want a partner to implement the results, Sunny HQ offers done-for-you optimization and concierge hosting.About Sunny HQSunny HQ provides concierge-style managed WordPress hosting and website management—combining enterprise infrastructure with human expertise to deliver faster performance, stronger security, and done-for-you support. Founded in Raleigh, N.C., Sunny HQ serves agencies, entrepreneurs, and organizations that want predictable costs and complete peace of mind. Learn more at https://www.sunnyhq.io

