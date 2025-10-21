Sunny HQ Elevates Managed WordPress Hosting with ‘The Sunny Way’—A Human-Centered Approach to Website Management

Sunny HQ launches The Sunny Way, blending faster WordPress hosting, smarter tools, and human-centered website management.

Sunny HQ really does make life easier! Our friends at Sunny HQ are not only experts, but also professional, dependable, and trustworthy. Their expertise allows me to focus on our nonprofit’s mission.” — Melanie Cobb, Empower 7

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After five years of delivering premium, fully managed WordPress hosting for businesses, Sunny HQ today announced a major evolution of its concierge platform — introducing faster performance, smarter tools, and a more personal touch through what the company calls The Sunny Way.Built on years of hands-on experience, The Sunny Way blends enterprise-grade infrastructure with genuine human support, offering WordPress website management that’s both seamless and deeply cared for.“For years, we’ve been known for taking the stress out of WordPress management,” said Dylan Bost, Founder and CEO of Sunny HQ. “This evolution isn’t about reinventing who we are — it’s about refining what works. The Sunny Way means we handle every detail with precision and empathy so our customers can focus on what actually moves their business forward.”The upgraded managed WordPress hosting platform delivers stronger caching layers, continuous performance monitoring, and faster load times — ensuring reliable WordPress performance for businesses of all sizes. Each customer continues to benefit from Sunny HQ’s hallmark concierge-style support, with over 90% of service requests resolved within two hours.Sunny HQ helps agencies, entrepreneurs, and organizations simplify their online presence through personalized, performance-focused WordPress hosting and management.To make expert insights more accessible, Sunny HQ also launched the 5-Minute WordPress Speed Audit, a free diagnostic tool that helps users pinpoint site speed issues and identify opportunities for improvement. The tool, available at sunnyhq.io/website-performance-test , reinforces the company’s commitment to transparency and education.“Technology should feel light,” Bost added. “When we say The Sunny Way, we mean performance that feels effortless — hosting that hums quietly in the background so our customers can shine in the foreground.”Sunny HQ will continue expanding its educational resources and podcast appearances through the fall, sharing insights on WordPress performance, site reliability, and calm, human-first web management.For more information, visit www.sunnyhq.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.