Deputy Minister Andries Nel leads South African delegation at Justice Leaders' Dialogue at OECD Global Roundtable on Equal Access to Justice in Madrid, Spain, 12 to 14 Nov

The Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mr Andries Nel, will lead the South African delegation at the Justice Leaders' Dialogue as part of the 2025 Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Global Roundtable on Equal Access to Justice taking place in Madrid, Spain, from 12 to 14 November 2025.

This year’s Roundtable marks a significant milestone - the 10th anniversary of the OECD Global Roundtable on Equal Access to Justice.

As part of the OECD Reinforcing Democracy Initiative, the Roundtable has, over the past decade, served as a vital platform for international dialogue and policy exchange, supporting countries in their efforts to advance people-centred justice.

Under the theme “Shaping the future of justice: building a system that earns trust and delivers shared prosperity,” the 2025 Roundtable will bring together Ministers of Justice, Attorneys-General, and senior justice leaders from across the globe. Co-hosted with the Ministry of the Presidency, Justice and Parliamentary Relations of Spain, the event will chart the next phase of action for effective and responsive justice systems.

Deputy Minister Nel has been invited to participate in the flagship Justice Leaders’ Dialogue, which opens the Roundtable and focuses on addressing pressing justice sector challenges, defining strategic priorities, and reinforcing global cooperation.

As countries navigate unprecedented challenges - from digital transformation and artificial intelligence to demographic shifts - the need for agile, effective, and forward-thinking justice institutions has never been greater.

In this complex landscape, justice systems play a crucial role in fostering economic competitiveness and social stability by ensuring legal certainty, resolving disputes efficiently, and maintaining a fair business environment.

Since effective justice systems are essential for economic welfare, foreign investment, and innovation, the discussions will address how to reinforce the rule of law amid rising pressures and declining public trust.

It will also examine what is needed to build a justice sector that not only upholds protection and opportunity but also serves as an enabler – empowering people, communities, and economies to thrive.

In the Justice Leaders’ Dialogue participants will be invited to discuss the challenges their justice sectors face, define actionable policy responses, shape global priorities and strengthen international cooperation to promote the rule of law and access to justice for greater trust and shared prosperity.

The South African delegation has been streamlined to ensure cost-efficiency while maintaining meaningful participation.

The delegation will also engage in the Justice Policy Forum and Technical Roundtable Sessions, contributing to discussions on policy innovations, good practices, and collaborative strategies to build future-ready justice systems.

“South Africa remains committed to advancing equal access to justice and strengthening democratic institutions through inclusive, transparent, and people-centred approaches. The delegation’s participation underscores our country’s dedication to global cooperation and accessible justice for all,” said Deputy Minister Nel.

