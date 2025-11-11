Keep Austin Beautiful Celebrates 40 Years with Love ATX Day on November 13

The organization will recognize Austin’s 50th Mayor, Ron Mullen, with the Founder’s Award at the celebration.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 1985, Keep Austin Beautiful has been inspiring and educating all Austinites to volunteer together, beautify green spaces, clean waterways, and reduce waste every day. In celebration of 40 years in the Austin community, and to recognize the many people and organizations who have made it possible, Keep Austin Beautiful is hosting a celebration on the first ever Love ATX Day on Thursday, November 13, 2025 at the Love ATX Celebration: 40 Years of Keeping Austin Beautiful, from 6:30 to 9:30pm at the UMLAUF Sculpture Garden and Museum (605 Azie Morton Road, Austin, TX 78704).

Keep Austin Beautiful recognizes and awards the outstanding individuals that keep Austin beautiful through environmental stewardship and community engagement. As part of Love ATX Day, the organization will present, for the first time, The Founder’s Award. The Founder’s Award, to be presented at the Love ATX Celebration in honor of Love ATX Day, will recognize the community-building achievements of Keep Austin Beautiful founder, and Austin’s 50th Mayor, Ron Mullen.

Love ATX is an educational campaign for engaging all Austinites in recycling, composting, and reducing waste every day. By committing to small daily actions, people across the city will help reduce waste, keep our neighborhoods clean, and contribute to a healthier environment.

To learn more about Love ATX and the Love ATX Celebration, please visit: www.keepaustinbeautiful.org/love-atx.

About Keep Austin Beautiful

Founded in 1985, Keep Austin Beautiful is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that inspires and educates all Austinites to volunteer together, beautify green spaces, clean waterways, and reduce waste every day. Last year, Keep Austin Beautiful empowered over 9,000 volunteers to remove 78 tons of litter from public spaces and taught over 12,000 youth how to recycle, compost, and reduce their waste to inspire them to become the next generation of environmental leaders.

