Keep Austin Beautiful Celebrates Earth Month with the 40th Annual Keep Austin Beautiful Day

Thousands of Austinites to Mobilize All Across the City for Day of Service

This day is a powerful reminder of Austin’s deep-rooted commitment to community and the environment.” — Rodney Ahart, CEO Keep Austin Beautiful

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin is known for its stunning natural beauty, found in greenbelts, parks, waterways like Lady Bird Lake, and overlooks. These areas create spaces for all Austinites to get out and revel in the beauty of nature. Since 1985, Keep Austin Beautiful Day has celebrated that beauty and served as an occasion for individuals to give back by removing litter and educating fellow residents on the importance of a clean, beautiful Austin for all.

On Saturday, April 12, over 2,000 volunteers are anticipated to participate in an incredible, citywide day of service, Keep Austin Beautiful Day, presented by Samsung Austin Semiconductor. From 9:00 to 11:00 AM, committed neighbors, families, and friends will enhance their communities by removing litter from streets, creeks, green spaces, and waterways throughout Austin. This initiative reflects the community's commitment to Austin’s natural beauty and shared community.

Projects have been confirmed at more than 100 locations across all 10 City Council Districts in the Greater Austin Area. Activities include on-the-water cleanups at Lady Bird Lake using kayaks and canoes, invasive species removals, and various beautification projects. “As we celebrate the 40th anniversary of Keep Austin Beautiful Day, we're reflecting on the incredible impact thousands of volunteers have made over the decades,” said Rodney Ahart, CEO of Keep Austin Beautiful. “This day is a powerful reminder of Austin’s deep-rooted commitment to community and the environment. Whether it’s picking up litter, restoring green spaces with native landscaping, or paddling out to clean Lady Bird Lake, every action helps protect the natural beauty of our city for generations to come.”

Volunteer opportunities remain available. To learn more, please visit www.keepaustinbeautiful.org.

Keep Austin Beautiful greatly appreciates the support of the Keep Austin Beautiful Day sponsors: Samsung Austin Semiconductor, Niagara Cares, Oracle, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, H-E-B, and many more!

About Keep Austin Beautiful

Founded in 1985, Keep Austin Beautiful is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that inspires and educates all Austinites to volunteer together, beautify green spaces, clean waterways, and reduce waste every day. Last year, Keep Austin Beautiful empowered over 9,000 volunteers to remove 78 tons of litter from public spaces and taught over 12,000 youth how to recycle, compost, and reduce their waste to inspire them to become the next generation of environmental leaders.

