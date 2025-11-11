Holiday Village Market Brings Unique Shopping Experience To Kennett Square

Families enjoying the festive atmosphere at The Holiday Village Marketg It's always snowing at The Holiday Village Market Holiday shoppers browsing unique finds from artisan vendors

KENNETT SQUARE, PA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kennett Collaborative and Square Roots Collective are excited to announce the return of the Holiday Village Market , now in its ninth year, at The Creamery of Kennett Square . This magical, open-air market has become a cherished holiday tradition, drawing more than 14,000 visitors annually to enjoy festive shopping, entertainment, food, and community spirit.The Holiday Village Market will be held December 6th, 7th, 13th, and 14th from 11 am to 5 pm at The Creamery of Kennett Square, a venue that sets the stage for a romantic, old-world holiday event. Guests can sip festive beverages like hot chocolate, mulled wine, and seasonal cocktails while strolling through a winter wonderland where snow falls lightly—even when it’s warm and sunny.Each day, the Market features a rotating lineup of 40 vendors, organized by Kennett Collaborative and curated by Meredith Langer. Shoppers will discover more than 130 different artisans, small businesses, and makers across the two weekends, offering one-of-a-kind handmade goods, vintage treasures, and delicious packaged foods. With different vendors each day, there’s always something new to explore.In addition to shopping, the Holiday Village Market offers entertainment for all ages, including visits with Santa, balloon twisting, face painting, and more. Families, couples, and friends can make a day of it by enjoying the Market on Birch Street and then exploring Kennett Square’s vibrant State Street shopping and dining district.“Every artist and small business at Holiday Village Market has an interesting story. This is where I know I can find meaningful, unique gifts for my friends and family,” said Daniel Embree, Executive Director of Kennett Collaborative. “The Market has become a beloved tradition because it’s more than just shopping, it’s about building community. In Kennett Square we’ve created the small town vibes we love from our favorite holiday movies, but it’s not just a Hollywood effect; it’s the real deal.”“The Creamery loves hosting Holiday Village Market each year because it complements our vision of reimagining this historic space as a hub for art, culture, history, and fun,” said Stephanie Almanza, President of Square Roots Collective, which owns and operates The Creamery. “It’s a chance to immerse guests in the creativity of Kennett Square and illustrate how businesses and nonprofit organizations can work together for the good of our community.”The Creamery entrance is at 401 Birch Street. Parking for the event is available at the Municipal Garage (100 E Linden St.) and Borough Hall (600 S Broad St.), with a complimentary shuttle running between parking areas, Holiday Village Market, and downtown Kennett Square.The Holiday Village Market is just one of Kennett Collaborative’s winter season programs, including the Kennett Square Holiday Window Tour (Nov. 20–Dec. 31), the Holiday Light Parade (Nov. 22), Tinsel on the Town (Dec. 18), and Kennett Winterfest (Feb. 28).For more information about Holiday Village Market, visit holidayvillagemarket.org.About Kennett CollaborativeKennett Collaborative, a nonprofit organization, helps Kennett Square thrive by creating and promoting the popular events, programs, and beautification initiatives that make Kennett a fun and beautiful place for everyone to shop, dine, and play. Learn more at kennettcollaborative.org.About Square Roots CollectiveSquare Roots Collective builds, operates, and invests in business and nonprofit initiatives focused on catalyzing collaboration, opportunity, and transformation in our communities. Learn more at ksqroots.com.

