28th Annual Kennett Brewfest to feature 85 breweries, and Non-Alcoholic Options

Brewfest attendees don pretzel snacklaces, the perfect compliment to cold beer. Photo by Moonloop Photography. VIP vibes: catered lunch served at the Connoisseur Session. Photo by Moonloop Photography. Brewer At Kennett Brewfest Ready To Serve Unlimited Tastings. Photo by Moonloop Photography.

Tickets on sale now at kennettbrewfest.com benefiting community programs in Kennett Square.

KENNETT SQUARE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kennett Collaborative is pleased to announce the 28th Annual Kennett Brewfest is just around the corner on October 4, 2025. Admission includes unlimited tastings from a lineup of more than 85 carefully selected craft breweries plus vendors, food trucks, live music, and more, sponsored by Wistar Motors.Jeff Norman, the event founder said, “I never would have believed that The Kennett Brewfest would become such a big tradition in Kennett Square. But after 28 consecutive years it really is true. And that is because of the breweries and patrons that return year after year. I’m amazed by the breweries that constantly tell me how much they look forward to our event. And the loyalty of our patrons is unmatched. It has now spanned a generation!”Craft Breweries:Kennett Brewfest will feature an impressive lineup curated by Norman and showcasing a diverse range of craft beers, ciders, and meads from Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, and beyond. Highlights include local favorites like Braeloch Brewing and Victory Brewing Company in Kennett Square; renowned names like Cape May Brewing (Cape May, NJ) and Big Oyster Brewing (Lewes, DE); and world-class breweries such as Hill Farmstead Brewery (Greensboro, VT), consistently ranked among the best in the world.Expanded Non-Alcoholic Options:At Brewfest, both Regular Admission and NA ticket-holders may sample non-alcoholic beers from top brands like Athletic Brewing, Guinness, and Sierra Nevada in addition to the signature zero-proof mocktail created by Sundry Mornings and provided by Designated Driver Sponsor, Chatham Financial. Sipp Happens Events will be on site serving custom NA drinks from their stylish converted horse trailer. The expanded options makes the NA Ticket the perfect option for those who prefer to skip the alcohol without missing out on the experience.Live Music & Entertainment:For more than 20 years, Carl Filipiak has energized Brewfest audiences with his electrifying guitar work and genre-blending compositions. Leading the Jimi Jazz Band, he delivers a dynamic fusion of jazz, funk, blues, and rock that keeps the crowd moving.Vendors:Kennett Brewfest features an incredible vendor line up to complement the brews, including:2 Fat GuysShimpys BBQLobster Rolls & MoreHumpty’s DumplingsMadis on a RollDough SweetDia DoceCremeBuona Foods, The Original Fried MushroomsIn addition to great food and drinks, there will be a variety of unique retail vendors, including Brixxy & Co’s Handmade pet accessories and Boundless Permanent Jewelry—perfect for commemorating your Kennett Square experience! Brewfest fans can purchase brand-new limited edition festival hats and t-shirts.“From first time attendees to long time aficionados, we always get rave reviews about the uniqueness and high quality selection of amazing breweries at Kennett Brewfest," said Kris Gabbard, chair of Kennett Collaborative. "We attract fan favorites and new brew start ups making this a 'can't miss' event. As a long time brewfest attendee, it's great to know that Kennett Brewfest is more than beer. We're including more non-alcoholic options to welcome everyone to come and enjoy a great autumn day in Kennett together. And every ticket sale supports community programming in Kennett Square, from the Memorial Day Parade to the Holiday Village Market and Holiday Lights Parade.”Event Details:● Date: October 4, 2025● Time: 12:30 - 4:00● Location: 600 S Broad Street Kennett Square, PA 19348● Tickets: kennettbrewfest.com● DefConn (VIP) Ticket: $100● Regular Admission: $65● NA Ticket: $25For more information and to purchase tickets, visit kennettbrewfest.com or follow us on socialmedia at @kennett.brewfest Ticket proceeds support Kennett Collaborative’s community programming.Full Brewery List:2SP Brewing, Aston, PAAnimated Brewing, Coatesville, PAArgilla Brewing, Newark, DEArtillery Brewing, West Chester, PAAttic Brewing, Philadelphia, PABellefonte Brewing, Wilmington, DEBerg Brewing, Chambersburg, PABig Oyster Brewing, Lewes, DEBlake's Hard Cider, Armada, MIBraeloch Brewing, Kennett Square, PABrew Gentlemen, Braddock, PABright Path Brewing, Jim Thorp, PABrothers Kershner, Skippack, PACartel Brewing, Lancaster, PACartesian Brewing, Philadelphia, PACinderlands Beer, Pittsburgh, PAConshohocken Brewing, Conshohocken, PADew Point Brewing, Yorklyn, DEDewey Beer, Dewey Beach, DEDressler Estate Cidery, Downingtown, PAEast Branch Brewing, Downingtown, PAEvergrain Brewing, Camp Hill, PAEvil Genius Brewing, Philadelphia, PAFarm Truck Brewing, Medford, NJFarmers and Bankers Brewing, Woodstown, NJFounders Brewing, Grand Rapids, MIFuture Days Beer, Philadelphia, PAHalf Acre Brewing, Chicago, ILHidden River Brewing, Douglassville, PAHill Farmstead, Greensboro Bend, VTHitchhiker Brewing, Pittsburgh, PAHuman Robot, Philadelphia, PAImprint Beer, Hatfield, PAIndustrial Arts Brewing, Beacon, NYIron Hill Brewing, Newark, DEIssac's Craft Kitchen & Brewery, Lancaster, PALa Cabra Brewing, Berwyn, PALancaster Brewing, Lancaster, PALawson’s Finest Liquids, Waitsfield, VTLevante Brewing, West Chester, PALoLev Beer Co., Pittsburgh, PALost Time Brewing, Philadelphia , PALove City Brewing, Philadelphia, PAMainstay Independent Brewing, Philadelphia, PANeck of the Woods Brewery, Pitman, NJNew Trail Brewing, Williamsport, PANot Pizza, Pottstown, PAOld Stone Cider, Lewisville, PAPagoda City, Reading, PAPhiladelphia Mead, Philadelphia, PAPilger Ruh Brewing, Pottstown, PARanch City Brewing, Easton, PARebel Hill Brewing, Phoenixville, PARebel Seed Cider, Marydel, DERequiembier, Philadelphia, PARevolution Bees, Glen Mills, PARotunda Brewing, Annville, PARound Guys, Lansdale, PARural City Brewing, Reamstown, PAShip Bottom, Beach Haven, NJSlacktide Brewing, Cape May, NJSly Fox, Pottstown, PASouth County Brewing, York, PASpace Cadet Brewing, Philadelphia, PASpirochete Brewing, Hatfield, PASterling Pig, Media, PAStolen Sun, Exton, PAStubborn Goat, West Grove, PASuccession Fermentory, Cochranville, PASunset Hill Brewing, Gilbertsville, PATen 7 Brewing, North Wales, PAThree 3's Brewing, Hammonton, NJTired Hands Brewing, Ardmore, PATroubles End Brewing, Collegeville, PATwisted Irons Brewing, Newark, DEUrban Village, Philadelphia, PAVictory Brewing Co., Downingtown, PAVon C Brewing, Norristown, PAVon Trapp Brewing, Stowe, VTWell Crafted, Lansdale, PAWidow Maker Brewing, Braintree, MAWilmington Brew Works, Wilmington, DEWorkhorse Brewing, King of Prussia, PAWrong Crowd Beer, West Chester,Yards Brewing, Philadelphia, PAZero Day Brewing, Harrisburg, PA

