28th Annual Kennett Brewfest to feature 85 breweries, and Non-Alcoholic Options
Brewfest attendees don pretzel snacklaces, the perfect compliment to cold beer. Photo by Moonloop Photography.
Limited Tickets on sale now at kennettbrewfest.com benefiting community programs in Kennett Square.
Jeff Norman, the event founder said, “I never would have believed that The Kennett Brewfest would become such a big tradition in Kennett Square. But after 28 consecutive years it really is true. And that is because of the breweries and patrons that return year after year. I’m amazed by the breweries that constantly tell me how much they look forward to our event. And the loyalty of our patrons is unmatched. It has now spanned a generation!”
Craft Breweries:
Kennett Brewfest will feature an impressive lineup curated by Norman and showcasing a diverse range of craft beers, ciders, and meads from Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, and beyond. Highlights include local favorites like Braeloch Brewing and Victory Brewing Company in Kennett Square; renowned names like Cape May Brewing (Cape May, NJ) and Big Oyster Brewing (Lewes, DE); and world-class breweries such as Hill Farmstead Brewery (Greensboro, VT), consistently ranked among the best in the world.
Expanded Non-Alcoholic Options:
At Brewfest, both Regular Admission and NA ticket-holders may sample non-alcoholic beers from top brands like Athletic Brewing, Guinness, and Sierra Nevada in addition to the signature zero-proof mocktail created by Sundry Mornings and provided by Designated Driver Sponsor, Chatham Financial. Sipp Happens Events will be on site serving custom NA drinks from their stylish converted horse trailer. The expanded options makes the NA Ticket the perfect option for those who prefer to skip the alcohol without missing out on the experience.
Live Music & Entertainment:
For more than 20 years, Carl Filipiak has energized Brewfest audiences with his electrifying guitar work and genre-blending compositions. Leading the Jimi Jazz Band, he delivers a dynamic fusion of jazz, funk, blues, and rock that keeps the crowd moving.
Vendors:
Kennett Brewfest features an incredible vendor line up to complement the brews, including:
2 Fat Guys
Shimpys BBQ
Lobster Rolls & More
Humpty’s Dumplings
Madis on a Roll
Dough Sweet
Dia Doce
Creme
Buona Foods, The Original Fried Mushrooms
In addition to great food and drinks, there will be a variety of unique retail vendors, including Brixxy & Co’s Handmade pet accessories and Boundless Permanent Jewelry—perfect for commemorating your Kennett Square experience! Brewfest fans can purchase brand-new limited edition festival hats and t-shirts.
“From first time attendees to long time aficionados, we always get rave reviews about the uniqueness and high quality selection of amazing breweries at Kennett Brewfest," said Kris Gabbard, chair of Kennett Collaborative. "We attract fan favorites and new brew start ups making this a 'can't miss' event. As a long time brewfest attendee, it's great to know that Kennett Brewfest is more than beer. We're including more non-alcoholic options to welcome everyone to come and enjoy a great autumn day in Kennett together. And every ticket sale supports community programming in Kennett Square, from the Memorial Day Parade to the Holiday Village Market and Holiday Lights Parade.”
Event Details:
● Date: October 4, 2025
● Time: 12:30 - 4:00
● Location: 600 S Broad Street Kennett Square, PA 19348
● Tickets: kennettbrewfest.com
● DefConn (VIP) Ticket: $100
● Regular Admission: $65
● NA Ticket: $25
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit kennettbrewfest.com or follow us on social
media at @kennett.brewfest
Ticket proceeds support Kennett Collaborative’s community programming.
Full Brewery List:
2SP Brewing, Aston, PA
Animated Brewing, Coatesville, PA
Argilla Brewing, Newark, DE
Artillery Brewing, West Chester, PA
Attic Brewing, Philadelphia, PA
Bellefonte Brewing, Wilmington, DE
Berg Brewing, Chambersburg, PA
Big Oyster Brewing, Lewes, DE
Blake's Hard Cider, Armada, MI
Braeloch Brewing, Kennett Square, PA
Brew Gentlemen, Braddock, PA
Bright Path Brewing, Jim Thorp, PA
Brothers Kershner, Skippack, PA
Cartel Brewing, Lancaster, PA
Cartesian Brewing, Philadelphia, PA
Cinderlands Beer, Pittsburgh, PA
Conshohocken Brewing, Conshohocken, PA
Dew Point Brewing, Yorklyn, DE
Dewey Beer, Dewey Beach, DE
Dressler Estate Cidery, Downingtown, PA
East Branch Brewing, Downingtown, PA
Evergrain Brewing, Camp Hill, PA
Evil Genius Brewing, Philadelphia, PA
Farm Truck Brewing, Medford, NJ
Farmers and Bankers Brewing, Woodstown, NJ
Founders Brewing, Grand Rapids, MI
Future Days Beer, Philadelphia, PA
Half Acre Brewing, Chicago, IL
Hidden River Brewing, Douglassville, PA
Hill Farmstead, Greensboro Bend, VT
Hitchhiker Brewing, Pittsburgh, PA
Human Robot, Philadelphia, PA
Imprint Beer, Hatfield, PA
Industrial Arts Brewing, Beacon, NY
Iron Hill Brewing, Newark, DE
Issac's Craft Kitchen & Brewery, Lancaster, PA
La Cabra Brewing, Berwyn, PA
Lancaster Brewing, Lancaster, PA
Lawson’s Finest Liquids, Waitsfield, VT
Levante Brewing, West Chester, PA
LoLev Beer Co., Pittsburgh, PA
Lost Time Brewing, Philadelphia , PA
Love City Brewing, Philadelphia, PA
Mainstay Independent Brewing, Philadelphia, PA
Neck of the Woods Brewery, Pitman, NJ
New Trail Brewing, Williamsport, PA
Not Pizza, Pottstown, PA
Old Stone Cider, Lewisville, PA
Pagoda City, Reading, PA
Philadelphia Mead, Philadelphia, PA
Pilger Ruh Brewing, Pottstown, PA
Ranch City Brewing, Easton, PA
Rebel Hill Brewing, Phoenixville, PA
Rebel Seed Cider, Marydel, DE
Requiembier, Philadelphia, PA
Revolution Bees, Glen Mills, PA
Rotunda Brewing, Annville, PA
Round Guys, Lansdale, PA
Rural City Brewing, Reamstown, PA
Ship Bottom, Beach Haven, NJ
Slacktide Brewing, Cape May, NJ
Sly Fox, Pottstown, PA
South County Brewing, York, PA
Space Cadet Brewing, Philadelphia, PA
Spirochete Brewing, Hatfield, PA
Sterling Pig, Media, PA
Stolen Sun, Exton, PA
Stubborn Goat, West Grove, PA
Succession Fermentory, Cochranville, PA
Sunset Hill Brewing, Gilbertsville, PA
Ten 7 Brewing, North Wales, PA
Three 3's Brewing, Hammonton, NJ
Tired Hands Brewing, Ardmore, PA
Troubles End Brewing, Collegeville, PA
Twisted Irons Brewing, Newark, DE
Urban Village, Philadelphia, PA
Victory Brewing Co., Downingtown, PA
Von C Brewing, Norristown, PA
Von Trapp Brewing, Stowe, VT
Well Crafted, Lansdale, PA
Widow Maker Brewing, Braintree, MA
Wilmington Brew Works, Wilmington, DE
Workhorse Brewing, King of Prussia, PA
Wrong Crowd Beer, West Chester,
Yards Brewing, Philadelphia, PA
Zero Day Brewing, Harrisburg, PA
