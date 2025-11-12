Arvist Opens First-of-Its-Kind AI Experience Center for Warehouse Quality Control in Chicago

Leaders in Logistics Can Now See, Touch, and Test AI-Driven Quality Control Technology Before Deployment

We created the Experience Center to make AI tangible, to show what's possible when warehouses can see, understand, and act in real time” — Nilay Parikh, Arvist CEO

WOODBRIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arvist , a fast-growing supply chain technology company revolutionizing warehouse operations with computer vision AI, announced the opening of its Experience Center in Woodridge, Illinois. The state-of-the-art facility gives warehouse and logistics professionals hands-on access to the future of AI-driven quality control—transforming abstract technology into tangible operational advantages.Unlike traditional vendor demonstrations, the Arvist Experience Center immerses visitors in real-world warehouse scenarios which mirror the client’s existing operations and where they can see exactly how the company’s AI automation solves persistent quality control challenges without disrupting existing workflows or requiring massive infrastructure investments.What Visitors Will ExperienceThe Experience Center showcases Arvist's complete suite of AI-powered warehouse solutions in action:Live Technology Demonstrations● Arvist QC in a Box: See the modular plug-and-play inspection system that warehouses deploy the same day it arrives, automating damage detection, counting, and documentation at loading docks, conveyors, and packing stations● Claims Management: See how Arvist AI can automate OS&D (Overage, Shortage and Damage) claims form filling and correspondence with end users● Real-time Quality Dashboards: Explore intuitive interfaces that provide instant visibility into shipment accuracy, compliance metrics, and operational performanceHands-On Problem-Solving Sessions Visitors can bring their own operational challenges and test Arvist solutions against real scenarios, from damaged shipment detection and label verification to inventory accuracy and OTIF (On-Time, In-Full) compliance. Arvist's team works directly with operations leaders to demonstrate how the technology adapts to specific workflows, dock configurations, and product types.ROI and Integration Workshops Sessions with Arvist experts reveal the economics of AI quality control, including typical payback periods, labor savings, and reduction in OSD (Overages, Shortages, and Damages) claims. The team demonstrates seamless integration with over 80 leading WMS and ERP platforms, using- clients’ existing infrastructure, from security cameras to mobile tablets without lengthy IT infrastructure changes or upgrades."We created the Experience Center to make AI tangible, to show what's possible when warehouses can see, understand, and act in real time," said Nilay Parikh, CEO and Co-Founder of Arvist. "Our entire philosophy at Arvist has always been to bring automation without massive infrastructure, process or people changes. This center brings that philosophy to life."With $4 million in recent seed funding, Arvist has proven its technology in multiple live warehouse environments, helping operations achieve Perfect Order Index rates of over 99.99% while dramatically reducing labor costs and claims.Addressing a $50 Billion ProblemSmall errors at the warehouse dock drive massive costs—up to 10% of revenue lost to shipment inaccuracies, damage, and compliance issues. Arvist’s AI closes that gap by automating quality control using existing infrastructure, reducing claims and improving delivery accuracy without adding headcount.Who Should VisitThe Experience Center serves decision-makers across the logistics ecosystem:● Manufacturing Operations Leaders seeking to reduce outbound defects and customer chargebacks● Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Providers looking to improve Perfect Order Rates and client retention● Distribution Center Managers focused on dock efficiency and compliance● Quality Assurance Directors exploring automation to scale inspection coverage● Health, Safety, and Environmental (HSE) Professionals interested in proactive incident preventionVisit InformationThe Arvist Experience Center is located in Woodridge, Illinois, about 30 minutes from Chicago, and is open by appointment to warehouse and logistics professionals.To schedule a visit or learn more: arvist.ai/aec Tours and guided sessions are complimentary and can accommodate individual leaders or full operational teams.About ArvistFounded in 2022, Arvist enables warehouse and logistics operators to deploy real-time quality control and compliance monitoring with minimal infrastructure or process changes. Arvist is a plug-and-play vision AI platform that leverages existing infrastructure, including security cameras, WMS (Warehouse Management Systems), and tablets, to deliver quality control, compliance monitoring, and visual audit trails without disrupting workflows. Arvist is building the real-time operations layer for warehouses: a platform that reduces costs, improves efficiency and compliance, and strengthens trust across the global supply chain. Visit Arvist.ai

