Arvist Raises $4M to Close Warehousing $50B Quality Control Gap

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arvist , a fast growing supply chain technology startup has successfully raised $4 million in a seed round to fuel the launch of Arvist QC, its modular, plug-and-play vision AI inspection solution. Arvist QC allows warehouses to set up automated quality control stations the same day they arrive, helping operators reduce shipment errors at inbound and outbound, claims and labor costs without changing workflows.The warehouse loading dock is where 90% of the supply chain happens and where small errors quickly turn into costly problems. Inaccuracies in shipments, often measured as OSD (Overages, Shortages, and Damages), OTIF (On-Time, In-Full), or Perfect Order Rate, can cost warehouse operations anywhere from 2 to 10% of annual revenue. Today, companies face an impossible choice: absorb these losses, invest in expensive and complex automation that takes months to deploy, or add more labor in an already constrained market. The result is a costly gap in quality control and compliance that most warehouses struggle to close.Unlike traditional automation projects that require months of planning, installation, and IT overhead, Arvist QC is ready-to-run and cost-effective, making advanced AI vision technology accessible for warehouses and logistics centers of all sizes. Inspired by the simplicity of self-install kits, Arvist’s system uses existing infrastructure like security cameras, WMS, and tablets, paired with modular camera stands and tunnels, to create a flexible “QC in a Box” that adapts to dock doors, conveyors, packing stations, staging areas and shrink-wrap machine.“At Arvist, our focus has always been on making warehouse operations faster, safer, and more efficient,” said Nilay Parikh, Arvist CEO. “Arvist QC gives more warehouses access to affordable AI vision technology powered by Arvist for improved operations.”The investment round was led by Rackhouse Venture Capital , with participation from an impressive lineup of venture capital firms, including Kompas Ventures, Foster Ventures, Mana Ventures, Veddis Ventures, Iron Prairie Ventures and Geek Ventures.Previously, Arvist has been backed by leading accelerators and programs, including 1871 in Chicago, Techstars (Techstars’ Industries of the Future) Accelerator, Plug-and-Play Alberta, the Nvidia Inception Program and named one of 24 Chicago startups to watch in 2024 by Chicago Inno.“We back founders solving the operational problems most investors ignore,” said Kevin Novak, Founder and General Partner, Rackhouse Venture Capital. “Arvist is fixing errors at the dock and on the warehouse floor, where small mistakes quickly become costly. They’ve already proven the system delivers. That traction is what we want to see from founders at this stage, and that’s why we led this round.”This seed round funding will enable Arvist to further advance its mission of making supply chain operations more efficient, while expanding commercial deployments across the US, LATAM and Europe with Arvist QC.“We designed Arvist QC to be operational on day one, and it is already proven in multiple live warehouse environments” said Parikh. “We continue to invest in R&D to further enhance accuracy, expand accessibility, and add new capabilities such as quality control for non-boxed products, making the platform even more robust and versatile.”

