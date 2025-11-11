Free Air by Huang Yu Jung Wins Silver in A' Fine Art Design Awards

Free Air

Innovative sculpture blends art and healing, transforming spaces and emotions through dynamic yet static form

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of fine art design, has announced Huang Yu Jung 's exceptional work "Free Air" as a Silver Winner in the Fine Arts and Art Installation Design category. This outstanding achievement acknowledges the sculpture's innovative fusion of art and healing, as well as its ability to transform spaces and emotions through its dynamic yet static form.Free Air's recognition by the A' Fine Arts and Art Installation Design Award holds significant relevance for the Fine Art industry and its stakeholders. The sculpture's seamless integration of aesthetics and mental wellbeing aligns with the growing trend of art as a means of healing and transformation. By demonstrating the practical benefits of such innovative fine art designs, Free Air sets a new standard for the industry, inspiring future projects that prioritize both artistic expression and the enhancement of human experience.What sets Free Air apart is its unique ability to make the invisible visible and transform heavy metal into a sense of lightness and freedom. Through meticulous design and fabrication, Huang Yu Jung has created a sculpture that appears to defy the laws of physics, balancing the weight of its materials with an ethereal, uplifting presence. The artwork's organic form, featuring full, rounded bubbles, appears natural from every angle, emphasizing a sense of freedom and fluidity. The precise connection points and alignment with the materials' characteristics ensure that the intended sense of lightness and freedom is maintained, avoiding any overwhelming sense of oppression.The Silver A' Fine Arts and Art Installation Design Award serves as a testament to Huang Yu Jung's exceptional talent and dedication to pushing the boundaries of fine art design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within the Fresh Design Studio, fostering further innovation and exploration in the realm of art as a medium for healing and transformation. The award also motivates the studio's team to continue striving for excellence, creating works that not only enhance spaces but also positively impact the lives of those who experience them.About Fresh Design StudioFresh Design Studio specializes in artistic sculpture creation, exploring the relationship between form, material, and space to convey concepts and emotions through sculptural language. The studio collaborates with businesses, cultural institutions, and public art projects to create sculptures that embody artistic expression, site-specific dialogue, and contemporary relevance. By integrating digital fabrication technologies with traditional craftsmanship, Fresh Design Studio approaches sculpture as a medium for spatial and environmental interaction, applying innovative concepts across different scales and contexts.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that embody excellence and innovation in the Fine Arts and Art Installation Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, fine art industry experts, journalists, and academics. Silver A' Design Award winners showcase exceptional technical characteristics, artistic skill, originality, and creativity, making a notable impact on the improvement of everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. The award welcomes a diverse range of participants from various industries and countries, providing a platform to showcase creativity, gain exposure, and be recognized for exceptional design capabilities. Entries undergo a rigorous blind peer-review process based on pre-established evaluation criteria by an influential and expert jury panel. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to make the world a better place by recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

