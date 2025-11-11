Viva Cyte by Livia Stevenin Wins Silver in A' Interface Awards

Viva Cyte

Innovative Software Platform Recognized for Excellence in Interface Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious recognition in the field of interface design, has announced Viva Cyte by Livia Stevenin as the Silver Winner in the Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design category. This award celebrates the exceptional design of Viva Cyte, a suite software platform that streamlines complex workflows in cell therapy development.The recognition of Viva Cyte by the A' Interface Awards holds significant relevance for the biotechnology industry and its stakeholders. By integrating advanced automation, high-throughput analysis, and intuitive design, Viva Cyte addresses the challenges faced by researchers and clinicians in navigating intricate workflows. This innovative solution aligns with the industry's need for efficient and user-friendly tools that accelerate therapeutic advancements.Viva Cyte stands out in the market through its seamless integration of Control Software (CSW) for managing biological tests and Analytical Software (ASW) for extracting meaningful insights. The platform's scalability, usability, and automation features enable researchers to configure tests, analyze data, and navigate complex workflows with minimal effort. The AI-driven automation reduces human error, improves accuracy, and enhances the overall user experience.The Silver A' Design Award for Viva Cyte serves as a testament to Livia Stevenin's commitment to innovation and excellence in interface design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects and collaborations that push the boundaries of software solutions in the biotechnology sector. It motivates the team behind Viva Cyte to continue their pursuit of creating cutting-edge tools that empower researchers and advance cell therapy development.Project MembersViva Cyte was designed by a talented team of designers: Sara Bianchini, who focused on user research and interactive prototyping; Livia Stevenin, who led the UX/UI design efforts; and Agnese Ragucci, who contributed to the interface design and visual aesthetics.Interested parties may learn more at:About Livia SteveninLivia Stevenin is a UX/UI designer from Brazil, currently based in Italy. With a background in creativity, diversity, and empathy, she brings a unique perspective to her work at Buildo . Livia specializes in user research, interactive prototyping, and web interface design, with a particular focus on AI-based applications. Her approach involves translating research insights into concrete and functional parameters to create intuitive and user-centric designs.About CellplyCellPly is a biotechnology company dedicated to advancing immune system research and accelerating the development of cell therapies. By providing innovative tools for single-cell analysis, CellPly enables biopharma companies and research institutes to streamline discovery processes, improve data accuracy, and enhance therapeutic outcomes. Its solutions integrate automation and data-driven insights, supporting researchers in developing more effective and personalized treatments.About BuildoBuildo is a Milan-based software boutique that creates innovative, user-centric digital solutions through a collaborative, Agile-driven process. They focus on designing high-quality, secure software that aligns with each client's unique business needs. The Silver A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the field of interface, interaction, and user experience design. Recipients are selected based on rigorous evaluation criteria, including user experience optimization, visual hierarchy implementation, innovative functionality, accessibility considerations, responsiveness across devices, intuitive navigation design, content clarity, effective color usage, consistency in design elements, attention to micro-interactions, feedback mechanism integration, loading time efficiency, scalability of design, aesthetic appeal, customizability features, data visualization techniques, use of gestural interfaces, integration of motion design, cognitive load reduction, and multilingual support. The Silver A' Design Award acknowledges the significant contributions of designers in advancing industry standards and promoting exceptional design practices.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design Award is a prestigious competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in interface design and user experience. The A' Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design Award is a prestigious competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in interface design and user experience. Welcoming entries from visionary designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential entities, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain international exposure.

