Inspera and Pangram in Partnership – Bringing Accuracy and Transparency to Educators

Inspera is delighted to announce a partnership with Pangram that will allow its customers to benefit from Pangram's market leading AI text detection model.

OSLO , NORWAY, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inspera is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with Pangram that will allow their customers to benefit from Pangram’s market leading AI text detection model within Inspera Originality. Pangram is seamlessly integrated into Inspera Originality, creating an unmatched originality toolkit which propels the sector forward into a new standard of trust and integrity.What makes this partnership so impactful is Pangram’s attention to accuracy. Pangram and Inspera jointly understand that for a tool to be useful, it needs to be accurate all of the time, not just most of the time. Pangram has spent their time on in-depth evaluation on student writing to ensure that their models are correctly classifying AI outputs without producing false positives. Pangram’s AI prediction tools are over 99.9% accurate in 20+ languages and detect all major AI tools including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and other AI writing assistants, with a false positive rate of 1 in 10,000 and built-in resistance to humaniser technology, making Pangram more accurate than any other AI detection software. We are proud to say that Inspera Originality is a tool our customers can trust.Max Spero, Pangram CEO, said the following: “We’re excited to be bringing Pangram’s AI detection technology to Inspera’s customers. Ever since our inception as a team of researchers, Pangram’s mission has always been to build the best technology to understand what differentiates human writing from AI content. Bringing AI transparency to educators through Inspera’s platform helps further this goal, bringing an incredibly high standard of accuracy to a wider audience.”At Inspera, the focus has always been to respect the data privacy of our customers, and it is therefore imperative to us that Pangram never use customer data to train AI models like ChatGPT. Pangram has never and will never sell user data to an external third party. Pangram is compliant with all laws and regulations around student data privacy and works with experts in education security to proactively assert student IP rights ensuring data is stored safely and securely. We would expect nothing less of a partner. As always, we want to make sure we’re getting data privacy right.Anthony Brockley, Inspera Chief Revenue Officer, commented: “This strategic partnership with Pangram is a very exciting development for Inspera as we continue to advance our capabilities in providing technology tools that support pedagogy first. My thanks to Max, Bradley and the team at Pangram for their collaborative approach to this initiative. As proven through our wins at Advanced Procurement for Universities and Colleges (APUC), Norwegian Agency for Shared Services in Education and Research (SIKT) and Swedish University Computer Network (SUNET), Inspera is leading the conversation with respect to supporting students and educators to promote integrity by offering meaningful, context-aware feedback throughout the learning, teaching and assessment journey.”“Pangram is the ideal partner for Inspera’s work in higher education and awarding bodies given Pangram’s dedication to transparently publishing its research methods and third-party verified results, and their work in maintaining false positives at a market-leading low. Pangram’s unmatched accuracy rates, built on a novel detection system that actively learns how to discern AI content from human writing, is a perfect addition to the data and insights available in Inspera Originality.”Inspera remains committed to enabling educators with the best technology tools in the market to advance their pedagogy, and to support students in a fair and equitable way in a rapidly changing world.InsperaInspera is a global leader in digital examination solutions, supporting educational institutions, professional organisations, and awarding bodies worldwide. Our cutting-edge ecosystem ensures efficient, effective, and accessible assessments. Educational institutions worldwide are using Inspera to digitally deliver standardised tests, open and closed-book exams, final exams, and coursework assessments, on-site or in a hybrid/remote environment. Founded in 1999, Inspera serves active users in over 180 countries around the world. The EdTech company’s end-to-end ecosystem and remote proctoring services, combined with superior customer service, ensure successful institution-wide adoption and implementation. Inspera has global offices in Oslo, London, Lisbon, Kuala Lumpur, Stockholm, Brisbane, and Sofia.PangramPangram Labs is the technology leader in AI detection systems, surpassing other detection providers in accuracy, reliability, and information delivery. Pangram’s detection systems are relied on by thousands of businesses, primarily for assessing and addressing public reviews of products and services, many of which are compromised by AI. Founded by classmates at Stanford University, Pangram is gaining market traction in education as the high-accuracy alternative for assessing the authenticity of student work.

