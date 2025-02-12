Inspera Secures Five-Year Contract Renewal with the University of Auckland

Inspera and the University of Auckland

Inspera renews its partnership with The University of Auckland, New Zealand, for an additional three years with a two-year extension option.

OSLO, NORWAY, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inspera , global digital assessment provider, is pleased to announce the renewal of its partnership with The University of Auckland , New Zealand, for an additional three years with a two-year extension option.This contract extension reinforces the strong collaboration between the partners and underscores Inspera’s position as a trusted leader in digital assessment and continued commitment to delivering flexible assessment with integrity.Since the original contract started in 2020, Inspera has worked closely with Auckland to deliver digital assessments across departments within the University, scaling up to more than 140,000 exam submissions in 2024.Lisette Montgomerie, Assessment Services Manager says, “At the University of Auckland, we are committed to delivering an excellent digital assessment experience. Inspera provides us with a secure, flexible, scalable, and user-friendly platform. Inspera’s comprehensive features and robust infrastructure allow us to provide consistent, high-quality digital assessments for our students.”The renewed agreement includes an intention to collaborate with the University of Auckland on its AI research as part of their technology-enabled learning (TEL) project. This will enable both parties to identify and share the results of this work for use in the development of future Inspera AI products."All of us at Inspera are delighted that the University of Auckland has extended its relationship with Inspera for a further five years.” says Anthony Brockley, Inspera’s Chief Revenue Officer. “This renewal is symbolic of the strategic partnership that has been developed over a number of years through digital assessment services and is also testament to the benefits a digital experience provides to students, university academics, and staff on a daily basis.“Our thanks to all who have used and adopted the Inspera Assessment product over the past five years at the University of Auckland, and we look forward to delivering great service and an innovative roadmap for the next five years"About InsperaInspera is a global leader in digital examination solutions, supporting educational institutions, professional organisations, and awarding bodies worldwide. Our cutting-edge ecosystem ensures efficient, effective, and accessible assessments. Educational institutions worldwide are using Inspera to digitally deliver standardised tests, open and closed-book exams, final exams, and coursework assessments, on-site or in a hybrid/remote environment. Founded in 1999, Inspera serves active users in over 160 countries around the world. The EdTech company’s end-to-end ecosystem and remote proctoring services, combined with superior customer service, ensure successful institution-wide adoption and implementation. Inspera has global offices in Oslo, Chicago, London, Lisbon, Kuala Lumpur, Aarhus, Stockholm, Brisbane and Sofia.About the University of AucklandThe University of Auckland is New Zealand’s highest-ranked, largest, and pre-eminent research-led university. It is also New Zealand’s largest research organisation, with around 35 percent of the country’s top-ranked academic researchers.It is the only New Zealand university ranked in the Top 100 in the QS World University Rankings and in the top 200 the 2025 Times Higher Education World University Rankings. In 2025, it also ranked 13th in the Times Higher Education University Impact Rankings and 17th (from 1,744) in the QS World University Sustainability Rankings.

