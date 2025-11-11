Sukiya Serenity by Yui Kitahara Wins Silver in A' Furniture Design Awards

Sukiya Serenity

Yui Kitahara's Sukiya Serenity Recognized for Excellence in Furniture Design by Prestigious A' Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Awards, a highly respected and well-recognized award program in the field of furniture design, has announced Sukiya Serenity by Yui Kitahara as a Silver Award winner in the Furniture Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of Sukiya Serenity within the competitive furniture industry.The Silver A' Furniture Design Award holds significant relevance for the industry and potential customers, as it showcases designs that align with current trends and needs while advancing furniture design standards and practices. Sukiya Serenity exemplifies these qualities, offering practical benefits for users through its innovative approach to functionality and aesthetics.Sukiya Serenity stands out in the market with its unique design inspired by the facade of sukiya-style architecture. The chair features a linear composition of square timbers, creating intentional spaces that allow light to shine through the gaps, accentuating the texture and color of the wood. This structure brings a sense of calmness and lightness to the space, with the chair itself serving as an accent piece.The recognition of Sukiya Serenity by the A' Furniture Design Awards serves as motivation for Yui Kitahara and their team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. This achievement is expected to inspire further exploration and advancement within the brand, fostering growth and creativity in the furniture design industry.Interested parties may learn more about Sukiya Serenity and its designer, Yui Kitahara, by visiting the dedicated page at the A' Design Awards website:About Yui KitaharaYui Kitahara is a talented furniture designer from Japan who graduated from Kobe Design University, where they majored in furniture design and exhibited at the Milan Isola Design Week in 2024. Since graduating, Yui has been working towards creating designs that combine functionality and formative beauty, drawing inspiration from various fields such as traditional architecture and crafts.About Yui Kitahara Design BaseYui Kitahara Design Base is a young design studio specializing in furniture design. The studio's theme is to research new forms based on inspiration from traditional architecture and crafts. In addition to wood furniture, Yui Kitahara Design Base is gaining experience by exploring graphic design and space design, and has won awards in wood furniture design competitions.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Furniture Design category. Winning designs are selected based on criteria such as innovative use of materials, ergonomic comfort, aesthetic appeal, functionality, durability, environmental sustainability, originality, production efficiency, space optimization, adaptive design, cultural relevance, inclusive design, technological integration, material exploration, user experience enhancement, craftsmanship excellence, design versatility, safety considerations, cost-effectiveness, and market potential. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, furniture industry experts, journalists, and academics.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. Now in its 17th year, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from visionary designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands worldwide. By participating in this prestigious competition, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global exposure, and contribute to advancing their respective industries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to make the world a better place through the transformative power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop pioneering solutions that positively impact society.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

