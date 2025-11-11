Logistics Recycling Inc. Adds DEA Reverse Distribution Services in Midwest

Logistics Recycling is a full-service waste management company.

Full-service waste management company adds DEA-compliant controlled substance disposal to its medical, hazardous, & universal waste services across the Midwest.

Expanding into DEA reverse distribution reinforces our mission to make compliance simple, secure, and sustainable—solving complex challenges with precision, expertise, and full regulatory confidence.” — Brent DuBois, CEO

GREEN BAY, WI, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logistics Recycling Inc. (LRI), a medical waste management company, announced today its new status as a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)-registered reverse distributor. The registration authorizes LRI to manage the secure collection, transportation, and destruction of controlled substances in full compliance with DEA regulations.The new service marks a significant expansion of LRI’s commitment to public health and regulatory compliance within the pharmaceutical supply chain. The proper disposal of controlled substances is a complex, highly regulated process designed to prevent diversion to illegal use. As a DEA-registered reverse distributor , LRI is authorized to acquire non-RCRA-regulated Schedule II–V controlled substances from other authorized registrants — including manufacturers, distributors, and pharmacies — for the purpose of destruction under strict federal guidelines.Leveraging LRI’s proven logistics and transportation expertise, the company now offers direct pickup at the registrant’s location and secure transport to an approved destruction facility. This end-to-end process ensures all controlled substances are handled safely, tracked accurately, and destroyed in accordance with DEA and environmental regulations.“Adding DEA reverse distribution to our services supports our mission to make regulatory compliance simple, sustainable, and secure for our clients,” said Brent DuBois, CEO of Logistics Recycling Inc. “At LRI, we say yes to solving our customers’ toughest challenges, creating solutions that make compliance simpler and more efficient — no matter how complex the need.”“We’re proud to bring this new DEA reverse distribution solution to our healthcare and manufacturing clients across the Midwest,” added Bryant Sears, COO of Logistics Recycling Inc. “Our logistics expertise ensures every step — from pickup to final delivery — is handled with precision, security, and full regulatory compliance.”This new designation reinforces LRI’s commitment to delivering compliance-driven, environmentally responsible waste management solutions that protect communities and the environment.For more information about LRI’s DEA reverse distribution services, visit www.RecycleWithLRI.com or contact us at 800-558-1166 or services@RecycleWithLRI.comAbout Logistics Recycling, Inc. (LRI)Logistics Recycling Inc. (LRI) is a full-service waste management company providing sustainable solutions for medical, hazardous, universal, and DEA-regulated waste. Serving clients across Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota, and North Dakota, LRI helps healthcare, manufacturing, and other regulated industries simplify compliance, improve efficiency, and stay focused on their core business — not their waste.

