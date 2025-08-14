Jeremy Dobbe Joins Di Renzo & Bomier, Expanding Estate & Business Law Services

Jeremy Dobbe, Attorney at Di Renzo & Bomier Di Renzo & Bomier Logo

Jeremy Dobbe joins Di Renzo & Bomier, bringing 20 years of legal experience in estate planning, probate, and business law to serve clients across Wisconsin.

NEENAH, WI, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Di Renzo & Bomier , LLC is pleased to announce the addition of Jeremy Dobbe , who joins the firm as an attorney practicing in estate planning , probate, and business law.Dobbe brings nearly 20 years of legal experience and a client-first mindset rooted in his Wisconsin upbringing. A native of Waupaca County, he earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and his law degree from the University of Dayton School of Law. After beginning his legal career in Ohio, he returned to Wisconsin to be closer to family and the community that helped shape him.Prior to joining Di Renzo & Bomier, Jeremy served as in-house counsel for 17 years, focusing on business and contract law. In recent years, he shifted his practice to estate planning and probate in order to work more directly with individuals and families.“I enjoy helping clients make thoughtful, confident decisions, whether they’re planning for the future or navigating the loss of a loved one,” Dobbe said. “It’s important to me that clients feel supported and heard throughout the process.”Dobbe is a member of the State Bar of Wisconsin, Winnebago County Bar Association, Outagamie County Bar Association, and the Fox Valley Estate Planning Council, He’s committed to offering practical, personalized guidance to clients in business & in all stages of life.Outside of work, Dobbe enjoys spending time with his wife, Stacie, and their two sons, Landon and Everett. He’s an active volunteer in his church and community, and you’ll often find him coaching youth football and basketball or spending time outdoors camping, traveling, or golfing.

