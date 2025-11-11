The American University of Rome Appoints Stephen Caraher as Chief Advancement Officer

Stephen Caraher The American University of Rome

Seasoned university advancement leader to drive AUR’s philanthropy for AUR’s campus expansion and beyond.

Steve’s record of building high-performing teams and delivering exceptional results will accelerate our philanthropic vision and help bring our expanded campus to life,” — Scott Sprenger, President of The American University of Rome

ROME, LAZIO, ITALY, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American University of Rome (AUR) has appointed Stephen Caraher as Chief Advancement Officer (CAO), effective January 2026, after a global search conducted by the search firm Isaacson Miller. A widely respected professional with more than two decades in higher-education fundraising and alumni relations, Caraher will lead AUR’s advancement and engagement strategy at a pivotal moment in the University’s growth.

Caraher joins AUR from Hobart and William Smith Colleges, where he most recently served as Vice President for Advancement, delivering record fundraising, including $113 million in FY25 toward a $400 million comprehensive campaign. His previous leadership roles include major-gifts and development positions at Cornell University, Johns Hopkins University, and the University of Rochester/Eastman School of Music.

As CAO, Caraher will partner with AUR President Scott Sprenger, the current Advancement team, senior leadership, and the Board of Trustees to advance donor engagement and support for AUR’s campus expansion, which will double the University’s footprint and transform both the existing campus and the student experience.

“AUR is in a period of significant momentum. Steve’s record of building high-performing teams and delivering exceptional results will accelerate our philanthropic vision and help bring our expanded campus to life,” said President Scott Sprenger. “His strategic leadership and donor-centered approach are exactly what we need at this inflection point.”

Caraher’s connection to Italy began with a formative study-abroad semester in Arezzo, an experience that informs his commitment to international liberal arts education. “AUR’s mission, vision, and current trajectory resonate deeply with me,” said Caraher. “I’m excited to partner with this community to build a robust culture of philanthropy that supports student opportunity and institutional excellence.”

Caraher holds a Master of Science in College Student Personnel Administration from Canisius University and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Rochester.

