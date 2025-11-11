The American University of Rome welcomes new Trustee, Deborah T. Ashford

Deborah T. Ashford

The American University of Rome (AUR) is delighted to announce the appointment of Deborah T. Ashford to its Board of Trustees.

A champion of the liberal arts, with Deborah's help we will strengthen governance, expand partnerships, and enrich the student experience in Rome.” — AUR President Scott Sprenger

ROME, LAZIO, ITALY, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now Senior Counsel Emeritus at Hogan Lovells in Washington, D.C., Ashford previously served as a senior partner leading the firm’s Tax-Exempt Organizations practice, where she advised major foundations, universities, hospitals, and international NGOs on governance, tax, and regulatory matters.

“Ashford’s record of service to and for international organizations dovetails with AUR’s mission,” said AUR President Scott Sprenger. “A champion of the liberal arts, with her help we will strengthen governance, expand partnerships, and enrich the student experience in Rome.”

Ashford brings more than four decades of legal leadership in the nonprofit sector alongside a wealth of distinguished international service. In 1996 she was nominated by President Clinton and elected by the United Nations General Assembly to serve as judge for the United Nations Administrative Tribunal. She was re-elected in 1999 for a second term and later served as the Tribunal’s Vice-President. She has also contributed to mission-driven organizations as Director of The Cousteau Society and Advisory Council member to Equality Now, reflecting a sustained commitment to civil society and global engagement.

On announcing Ashford’s appointment, Chair of AUR’s Board of Trustees Tom McCarthy stated, “With a career devoted to strengthening educational and cultural organizations, and long-standing ties to Italy, Deborah is an ideal partner for AUR at this moment of growth. We are delighted to welcome Deborah Ashford to the Board.”

Ashford’s appointment enhances AUR’s Board with deep expertise in nonprofit law, international institutional governance, and public-interest leadership—experience that will support AUR’s mission as a U.S.-accredited university in Rome preparing students for purposeful, globally engaged careers.

