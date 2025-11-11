Alderfer Glass Educates the Public on Windshield Safety

TELFORD PENNSYLVANIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alderfer Glass Company is raising awareness about the importance of windshield safety and the role it plays in protecting a vehicle’s occupants. With service now available in Lansdale, Warrington, and Blue Bell, the company is sharing information to help drivers better understand how windshield damage and the quality of installation can affect overall vehicle safety.Cracks, chips, or improper installation can compromise the structural integrity of a vehicle during a collision, which puts occupants at greater risk of serious injury in the event of an accident. Even small areas of damage can interfere with airbag deployment during a crash.Industry guidelines recommend repairing chips smaller than a quarter and cracks shorter than one inch if they’re outside the driver’s direct line of sight. Larger or more severe damage generally requires a full glass replacement to restore structural integrity.Proper installation is another critical factor in windshield safety. The Auto Glass Safety Council (AGSC) sets standards for correct installation procedures, including the use of approved urethane adhesives and required curing times. If a windshield is installed incorrectly or rushed back into service before the adhesive has cured, it might fail to stay in place during a collision, which can significantly increase the risk of ejection or roof collapse.Alderfer Glass Company, which has served southeastern Pennsylvania since 1961, continues to follow AGSC guidelines and is an AGSC member. They follow manufacturer recommendations for every repair and replacement. By emphasizing education and safety standards, the company hopes to reduce the number of unsafe windshields on local roads and increase vehicle comfort and safety.About Alderfer GlassAlderfer Glass Company has been serving Pennsylvania drivers with quality auto glass repair and replacement services for decades. With a focus on safety, precision, and customer satisfaction, Alderfer Glass is proud to support local communities in Lansdale, Warrington, and Blue Bell.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.