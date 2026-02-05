Alderfer Glass Announces New Payment Options on Their Website

With multiple locations, services, & products in a variety of areas , Alderfer Glass Company is the Lehigh Valley area’s leading glass company.

TELFORD, PA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local business Alderfer Glass Company is pleased to offer a newly updated payment option for residential glass clients accessible through their website. This secure payment option is designed to make payments easier and more convenient for clients.For over 65 years, Alderfer Glass has been providing businesses, drivers, and families with a wide range of products within the glass industry. With an emphasis on faith and family, they are dedicated to ensuring that “quality, service, value, and honesty” are evident in every service and product offered, as well as all interactions with clients.From humble beginnings as a small glass shop that sold flat glass and supplies, the business has grown significantly over time, becoming a large showroom in Telford offering multiple glass services. Along with the number of services available, they also boast several locations, including Limerick, Lansdale, Quakertown and Lehigh Valley. By having multiple locations, they hope to meet increasing demands for glass in Southeastern PA, including broken windshield repairs, glass shower enclosures, mirrors, windows, doors, and storefront windows.The company strives to provide convenient services for its clients by offering online estimates, curbside pick-up or in-store pick-up, options for delivery, in-store shopping, full installation options, as well as other services on-site.Another way that Alderfer Glass is providing convenience is their new payment option, which allows clients to pay online and makes transactions quick and convenient. After completing a form through their website, clients are then directed to a secure payment gateway where a transaction is completed. Payments may be made using Discover, Visa, Mastercard, or ACH. Financing options are also available for those who may benefit.About Alderfer Glass CompanyAlderfer Glass Company has provided windshield repair Lansdale and the surrounding areas with high-quality products and services since 1961. Experiencing a great expansion over the years, they have become the area’s leading glass industry for various areas, including residential, automotive, commercial, and specialty glass. To learn more about their services, contact Alderfer Glass Company.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.