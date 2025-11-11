With Burnout Rising and 'Quiet Quitting' Fading, The Unapologetic Professional Redefines What Success Means at Work

Brianna Doe, author and Founder & CEO of Verbatim, a top-ranked influencer marketing agency

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With more than half of U.S. employees reporting burnout and women leaving corporate leadership roles at record rates, a new book is challenging how professionals define success. In The Unapologetic Professional: How to Lead, Create, and Succeed Without Shrinking Yourself to Fit the Mold, author and entrepreneur Brianna Doe examines how ambition and authenticity can coexist in today’s evolving workplace.The Unapologetic Professional, an Amazon #1 Bestseller in Business/Entrepreneurship and #2 in Economics, arrives as conversations about work-life balance shift from burnout to sustainability. According to Gallup’s 2025 State of the Global Workplace report , employee stress remains near historic highs, while McKinsey data shows women leaders continue to exit traditional corporate roles nearly twice as fast as men. Meanwhile, the rise of creator-led entrepreneurship is redefining what it means to build a fulfilling, financially sustainable career outside conventional systems.“We’ve spent years teaching women, nonbinary people, and people of color how to fit into corporate culture,” said Brianna Doe, author and Founder & CEO of Verbatim, a top-ranked influencer marketing agency. “It’s time to start rewriting it. The Unapologetic Professional is about unlearning outdated definitions of success that reward conformity and penalize individuality.”Drawing on more than a decade of experience in marketing and leadership, Doe distills lessons from both the boardroom and the creator economy into actionable insights for professionals navigating nonlinear careers. She outlines frameworks for managing ambition without burnout, leading with authenticity, and aligning work with personal values.Topics explored include:Reframing imposter syndrome as strategic self-awarenessRecognizing authenticity as a core leadership skillUnderstanding the rise of multi-hyphenate work and creative careersBuilding sustainable ambition in systems built on burnoutDoe encourages readers to define success for themselves, grounded in values rather than validation. “Professionalism was never neutral,” she adds. “It was built to reward a certain kind of person in a certain kind of system. This book is about opting in differently.”The Unapologetic Professional releases November 11, 2025, and is available for order at www.briannadoe.com/the-unapologetic-professional About the AuthorBrianna Doe is the Founder & CEO of Verbatim, a top-ranked influencer marketing agency based in Phoenix, and the co-creator of let her cook, a growing media platform for ambitious women founders and creatives. Recognized as the #1 Influencer Marketing CEO in Phoenix, she has led strategy for over 30 top LinkedIn creators through her work with Wishly Group. Known for her smart, relatable perspective on leadership and digital culture, Doe’s work has been featured in CNBC, Fast Company, and Marketing Brew.Learn more at www.briannadoe.com

