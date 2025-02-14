Hoop Habits Celebrates One Year of Elevating Minnesota Basketball

Anthony Tucker, Founder and Head Trainer, Hoop Habits

Hoop Habits, Minnesota’s premier basketball training facility, marks a year of transformative impact on Minnesota basketball.

We built Hoop Habits to develop not just skilled players, but well-rounded athletes who are prepared for every aspect of the game—mentally and physically.” — Anthony Tucker

EDINA, MN, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hoop Habits , Minnesota’s premier basketball training facility, is celebrating its first anniversary, marking a year of transformative impact on Minnesota basketball. Founded by former professional player Anthony Tucker , Hoop Habits has quickly become a leader in athlete development, combining elite training, mindset coaching, nutrition, recovery, and game application to create a holistic approach that prepares players for the next level.Since opening its doors in 2024, Hoop Habits has redefined player development in Minnesota, bridging the gap between high-level skill training and game-focused application. Under Tucker’s leadership, the facility has trained athletes, including those with NBA aspirations, at all levels. It has built a coaching staff featuring former NBA players, Division 1 coaches, and seasoned professionals.“We built Hoop Habits to develop not just skilled players, but well-rounded athletes who are prepared for every aspect of the game—mentally and physically,” said Anthony Tucker, founder of Hoop Habits. “This anniversary is a celebration of the hard work and commitment of our athletes, coaches, and the greater basketball community that has supported us along the way.”Raising the Profile of Minnesota BasketballOne of the most significant milestones in Hoop Habits’ first year has been the launch of Hoop Habits Elite, which places players on New Balance’s P32 national circuit, providing exposure and high-level competition. With an emphasis on game readiness and strategic development, Hoop Habits has positioned itself as a premier training destination for athletes looking to take their game to the next level.Anniversary Celebration & Skills Challenge Media EventTo commemorate this milestone, Hoop Habits will host a Skills Challenge on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at its training facility in Edina, MN. The event will bring together athletes, trainers, and community members to celebrate a year of growth and impact.Media RSVP: Members of the media are invited to attend this exclusive event or schedule an interview with Anthony Tucker to discuss Hoop Habits’ impact, its five-pillar approach to player development, and the growing national recognition of Minnesota basketball. To RSVP or schedule an interview, please contact Tiffany Knighten tiffany@brandcurators.co.ABOUT HOOP HABITSHoop Habits is Minnesota’s premier basketball training facility, founded by former professional player Anthony Tucker. Specializing in individual, group, and team training, Hoop Habits offers a 360-degree approach to athlete development through its Academy and Elite AAU programs. The year-long Hoop Habits Academy focuses on basketball skills, nutrition, performance, recovery, and mindset, while Hoop Habits Elite prepares athletes for national exposure on New Balance’s P32 circuits. With a professional staff of former athletes and an emphasis on game application, Hoop Habits empowers players to reach their full potential on and off the court. Learn more at www.hoophabits.com ABOUT ANTHONY TUCKERAnthony Tucker is a Twin Cities native, former professional basketball player, and founder of Hoop Habits. A standout at Minnetonka High School, Tucker led the Skippers to a State Championship and a top 10 national ranking in 2008. He played for the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten before completing his collegiate career at Minnesota State University – Moorhead, where he earned All-Conference and All-Region honors. Tucker’s professional basketball career spanned 11 years across nine countries, including an MVP award, scoring title, and multiple assist titles. He also played in the NBA G League for the Windy City Bulls. Beyond his playing career, Tucker serves as the Director of Skill Development at New Balance’s Elite 100 camp and is the Head Coach at Holy Family Catholic High School for varsity girls. With extensive coaching experience at the AAU, high school, and professional levels, Tucker’s passion for holistic athlete development inspired him to open his own training facility, Hoop Habits, where he shares his expertise with players of all levels through skills training, a basketball academy, and an AAU program.SOCIAL MEDIA:Instagram: @HoopHabitsTrainingTikTok: @HoopHabitsYouTube: @HoopHabitsAccess HIGH-RES VISUALS here.###

Pro Hoop Habits with Jordan Taylor

