© Presse- und Informationsamt der Bundesregierung/ Marvin Güngör German President interacting with AmaliTech

German President Commends AmaliTech’s Role in Strengthening Ghana–Germany Digital Ties

We take pride in helping our clients accelerate their digital transformation through scalable, high-quality solutions developed by talented professionals in Ghana and Rwanda.” — Elizabeth Bermudez

ACCRA, GHANA, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The President of the Federal Republic of Germany, His Excellency Dr Frank-Walter Steinmeier, has commended AmaliTech for its contribution to deepening digital cooperation and talent development between Ghana and Germany during his official visit to Ghana.The engagement, held at The Mix in Osu, formed part of the President’s Africa tour under the theme “Young talents & 50 years of economic cooperation.” As part of the programme, President Steinmeier met with selected Ghanaian organisations, including AmaliTech, to explore collaborative initiatives that promote digital skills, employment, and global service delivery.AmaliTech’s delegation was led by Director of Operations, Matthew Darkwa, alongside Director of Sales & Account Management, Elizabeth Bermudez, and Corporate Communications Analyst, Agnes Dedzo. They were joined by two young tech professionals — Jerry Agbesi (DevOps Engineer) and Babita Sagoe (UI/UX Designer) — who shared their hands-on experiences working directly with German clients.“This engagement reflects the growing confidence in Africa’s digital talent,” said Matthew Darkwa. “It was an honour to demonstrate how Ghanaian professionals are delivering world-class digital solutions and contributing to global innovation.”President Steinmeier showed particular interest in how AmaliTech’s hybrid delivery model enables seamless collaboration between its teams in Ghana and its client-facing teams in Germany. He was particularly impressed by how AmaliTech supports international clients in advancing their digital agendas while fostering cross-border teamwork and innovation.“What sets AmaliTech apart is not just what we deliver , but how we deliver it,” noted Elizabeth Bermudez. “Our partnerships thrive because we lead with consistency, transparency, and communication, qualities that continue to earn the trust of organisations around the world. We take pride in helping our clients accelerate their digital transformation through scalable, high-quality solutions developed by talented professionals in Ghana and Rwanda.”Building on this, Matthew Darkwa added that AmaliTech’s model not only drives digital innovation but also provides clients with sustainable and globally integrated teams that help expand their digital footprint responsibly.During the meeting, Babita Sagoe and Jerry Agbesi, both part of AmaliTech’s delivery team working on projects for Deutsche Telekom, shared first-hand insights on cross-border collaboration. Their experiences illustrated how real project work promotes skills transfer, cultural exchange, and employability, while demonstrating how partnerships with leading global clients create meaningful opportunities for young professionals in Ghana. The visit provided an opportunity for AmaliTech to highlight its impact-driven business model, which reinvests surplus into digital skills training and inclusion initiatives for women, youth, and persons with disabilities. Through this approach, AmaliTech continues to support Ghana’s ambition of building a competitive and globally connected digital workforce.This engagement reaffirmed AmaliTech’s growing role as a trusted partner in global digital sourcing, connecting African expertise with international innovation. It also underscored the deepening relationship between Ghana and Germany and reaffirmed the shared commitment to innovation, youth empowerment, and inclusive economic growth through technology.About AmaliTechAmaliTech is a social business that provides pathways to sustainable careers in the ICT sector for young graduates in sub-Saharan Africa, while delivering high-quality software and digital services to global clients.With offices in Ghana, Rwanda, Germany, and the U.S., AmaliTech combines training, employment, and continuous learning to build a highly skilled workforce that meets international standards. Our teams support clients with tailored software development, digital service delivery, and scalable solutions, enabling them to address critical talent gaps and drive innovation.As a social enterprise, we reinvest surplus into training and community impact projects, expanding access to digital skills for women, persons with disabilities, and youth. This approach allows us not only to provide jobs but also to foster inclusion, create opportunities, and contribute to the growth of thriving digital economies.Our mission is to be a leading catalyst for social and economic transformation in sub-Saharan Africa, bridging local expertise with international demand and building a future where talent flourishes, businesses thrive, and communities prosper.For more information about AmaliTech, visit www.amalitech.com Agnes DedzoCorporate Communications AnalystPhone: 050 935 7369Email: agnes.dedzo@amalitech.com

