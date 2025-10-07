Building Africa’s Cloud Ecosystem: AmaliTech and AWS Lead the Conversation in Accra

Clara, and other event attendees having a roundtable discussion A group of people having a discussion at a networking event.

AmaliTech and AWS hosted a networking event uniting tech leaders, educators, and young talent to drive mentorship, collaboration, and Africa’s digital growth.

ACCRA, GHANA, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AmaliTech, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), brought together leading voices in technology, business, and education for the AWS Networking Event on September 11, 2025. The event connected industry leaders, cloud professionals, and young tech talent to explore how mentorship, collaboration, and technical expertise are driving Africa’s digital transformation.Impact of the AmaliTech AWS CollaborationThe event highlighted the growing impact of the AmaliTech–AWS collaboration , which has trained over 1,500 young professionals in cloud technologies, certified more than 1,200 professionals with globally recognised AWS credentials; and created job opportunities for over 450 individuals across Ghana.Reflecting on the impact of this collaboration, Christian Ruckteschler, Chief Operating Officer at AmaliTech, said: “We are seeing young professionals not only achieving certifications once thought out of reach, but also building world-class cloud solutions right here in Ghana.”Community, Mentorship and RepresentationPanels and discussions focused on community learning, certifications, cost optimisation, and opportunities in cloud adoption. The panel featured representatives from AmaliTech and AWS, as well as invited companies such as Hubtel, IT Consortium, Big Data Ghana, PwC, Absa Bank, Stanbic Bank, MTN, and CloudPlexo, who shared their perspectives on scaling cloud adoption and talent development across Africa.Thelma Laryea, Co-Lead of the AWS Accra User Group and Cloud Operations Engineer at Hubtel, emphasised that community is one of the greatest accelerators in tech. “Beyond just learning, it’s about building meaningful relationships that open doors to opportunities, mentorship, and growth.” Thelma also highlighted the importance of representation, stressing the need for audacious and proactive engagement from women who are still underrepresented in the tech industry.Reiterating AWS’s commitment to cloud communities across Africa, Rainer Möller, Senior Partner Solutions Architect at AWS, noted that shared learning creates lasting impact. Communities such as User Groups, Cloud Clubs, and Builder Communities enable people to inspire, teach, and grow together, and Africa’s cloud journey will be fuelled by this collaboration.Business Collaboration and Cost OptimisationThe event offered practical strategies for businesses looking to scale cloud adoption. Karim ElSafty, Cloud Solutions Expert at AmaliTech, noted that cost remains one of the biggest barriers to cloud adoption. The key is to make mindful, strategic choices. AWS offers flexibility from managed services to open-source integrations and at AmaliTech, we help companies design cloud strategies that are both efficient and cost-effective.Lloyd Theophilus Osabutey-Anikon, DevOps Engineer at AmaliTech, highlighted the importance of collective action. He emphasized that growing tech talent at scale requires intentional partnerships. When companies pool resources and invest in talent development, the entire ecosystem thrives.Shaping the Future TogetherThe event concluded with structured networking sessions where participants exchanged ideas and explored new opportunities for collaboration.Clara Cedeño, AWS Partner Community Impact Program Lead, summed up the vision of the event, noting that Africa’s digital future will be shaped by intentional choices, strong partnerships, and a commitment to continuous learning. She emphasised AWS’s pride in working alongside AmaliTech to unlock the immense talent and innovation across the continent.About AmaliTechAmaliTech is a social business that provides pathways to sustainable careers in the ICT sector for young graduates in sub-Saharan Africa, while delivering high-quality software and digital services to global clients.With offices in Ghana, Rwanda, Germany, and the U.S., AmaliTech combines training, employment, and continuous learning to build a highly skilled workforce that meets international standards. Our teams support clients with tailored software development, digital service delivery, and scalable solutions, enabling them to address critical talent gaps and drive innovation.As a social enterprise, we reinvest surplus into training and community impact projects, expanding access to digital skills for women, persons with disabilities, and youth. This approach allows us not only to provide jobs but also to foster inclusion, create opportunities, and contribute to the growth of thriving digital economies.Our mission is to be a leading catalyst for social and economic transformation in sub-Saharan Africa, bridging local expertise with international demand and building a future where talent flourishes, businesses thrive, and communities prosper.Agnes DedzoCorporate Communications AnalystTel: 050 935 7369Email: agnes.dedzo@amalitech.com

