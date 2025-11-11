New Episode of EARTH Airs November 2025

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The docu-series EARTH airs Sunday, November 16 at 3:30pm EST on Bloomberg TV. EARTH is also available on the streaming platforms Vimeo, Amazon Prime, Google TV, and YouTube.In this episode, John attends the 2025 Canadian Hydrogen Conference in Edmonton, where he finds out how the company Hydrofuel Canada works to decarbonize and profitably manufacture green hydrogen, ammonia, ethylene and other carbon-based chemicals. In addition to its patented Micro Ammonia Production System (MAPS) technology, Hydrofuel Canada is developing groundbreaking photochemistry technology that uses solar and LED light to separate hydrocarbons into valuable chemicals, providing a renewable pathway for the generation of low-cost hydrogen as a by-product instead of the primary product.Next, John travels to London, Ontario to find out how the company Aduro uses a water-assisted chemistry called Hydrochemolytic™ technology (HCT) to tackle the global issue of plastic pollution. By filling gaps that mechanical recycling cannot, HCT is designed to process complex and hard-to-recycle plastics, helping to bring more of these materials back into circulation. Aduro has developed its first pilot plant in London, built in collaboration with Zeton, to scale this technology from the lab toward commercial applications. Through advanced chemical recycling, Aduro is working to unlock value in plastic waste — one of the defining environmental challenges in today’s world.Finally, John travels to Ashburn, Virginia. The crew visits an area known as “Data Center Alley” because more internet data passes through there than anywhere in the U.S., EARTH visits a water reclamation facility run by Loudoun Water Company, which produces millions of gallons of [DW1] treated sewer water that keeps waterways safe. Loudoun is a member of the Water Environment Federation (WEF), a not-for-profit technical and educational organization with more than 30,000 members around the world. WEF’s primary goals are to create a passionate and diverse work force for water, develop communities that solve water challenges, and lead the global transformation to a circular water economy. WEF shows us how it promotes AI development while protecting critical ecosystems. John also explores WEF’s collaborations with Amazon, and Imagine H20, an accelerator for water technologies, and previews the launch of the Water-AI Nexus, a global hub (water-ai-nexus.org) for knowledge at the confluence of water and artificial intelligence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.