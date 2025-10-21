New Episode of 'Earth with John Holden' Airs October 2025

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The docu-series " Earth with John Holden " airs Sunday, October 26th at 3:30pm EST on Fox Business Network and October 26th at 4:30pm EST on Bloomberg TV. EARTH with John Holden is also available on the streaming platforms Vimeo, Amazon Prime, Google TV, and YouTube.In this episode, John travels to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to see how Monument Mining Limited, a publicly traded gold producer, practices responsible mining through innovative environmental programs such as slope and drainage maintenance, erosion control, and re-vegetation. Beyond creating a greener landscape, Monument emphasizes proper waste management, energy and water conservation, and air quality protection—striking a sustainable ecological balance between mining, local communities, and nature.John continues on to Nutley, New Jersey, to learn how biomaterials are helping an ancient artform build a sustainable future. Modern Meadow’s INNOVERA™ a biomaterial made from recycled rubber, plant-based proteins, and biopolymers is engineered to meet the needs of leather tanners while expanding their creative horizons. Tanners’ reliance on a limited global supply chain has long stifled growth and innovation. Now with INNOVERA™, these craftsmen can create animal-free products that look and feel like traditional leather while being lighter in weight, stronger, and capable of a circular lifecycle. Already, INNOVERA™ is being used to produce high performing, artistic, and sustainable goods across industries, from footwear to fashion, furniture and automotive, in applications like carry brand Bellroy’s tech accessories.John goes to Charlotte, North Carolina, to explore how Quest Resource Management Group delivers customized, data-driven solutions for more than 30,000 facilities across the country. With expertise in managing over 130 different waste streams, Quest provides turnkey services to corporations with complex waste needs across various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, transportation, automotive, logistics, grocery, hospitality, and healthcare. As an example, John shows us how Quest helps Hendrick Automotive Group deal with waste generated by its nationwide network of dealerships and service departments.Finally, John travels to Boston to explore how Boston Consulting Group, a global management consulting firm, partners with companies across industries and sectors—energy, textiles, consumer goods, transportation, and more— enabling them to transform sustainability investments into competitive advantages and tap into multi-trillion-dollar markets. One example is BCG’s work with Sublime Systems, a company aiming to revolutionize the cement industry by developing low-carbon manufacturing technology. Supporting Sublime's accelerated growth aligns with BCG’s commitment to driving sustainable innovation and industry transformation.

