IMCA’s Global Summit 2025 heads to Kuala Lumpur

New horizons: key trends in safety, skills and technology

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over 300 business leaders, decision-makers, and technical experts from across the world will meet in Kuala Lumpur later this month at the International Marine Contractors Association’s (IMCA’s) Global Summit to shape the evolution of the marine contracting industry.The two-day conference – ‘New horizons: key trends in safety, skills and technology’ – which will be staged from 26-27 November at the InterContinental Kuala Lumpur, marking the Summit’s return to Asia for the first time since 2013.IMCA CEO Iain Grainger explained: “The IMCA Global Summit is the marine contracting industry’s flagship event, where industry vision meets practical collaboration to advance our work across our key focus areas – safety, technical excellence, and skills and training – all against the backdrop of rapid digital transformation. And what better place to do so than in the vibrant city of Kuala Lumpur, a major hub for operations, engineering and finance in the offshore energy sector?“Delegates will be able to engage with the decision makers shaping our sector’s future and share experiences they can take straight back to their own organisations. They will benefit from business insights into global trends and regulation, explore technology-driven innovations, and collaborate to influence IMCA’s industry-leading technical guidance.“Importantly, as at all IMCA events, there will be plenty of opportunities for networking with fellow professionals in the marine contracting industry. What’s more, at the Global Summit Gala Dinner delegates, exhibitors, and sponsors can celebrate with the winners of this year's IMCA Awards, which highlight achievements in our six categories – three of them highly successful award categories, and three new ones.”Full information on all aspects of the IMCA Global Summit including registration is at https://www.imca-int.com/news-events/events/imca-events/global-summit-2025/ Diving into the Global Summit ProgrammeForty-five speakers will take part in the two-day event, including: Jill Chieng, General Manager Projects Malaysia, Shell; Mahesh Swaminathan, Member of ExCom, SVP Floating Facilities, McDermott; Thom Payne, Head of Offshore Energy Services, Westwood Global Energy Group; Dr Kenneth Pereira, Managing Director, Hibiscus Petroleum; Witthayakom Putchakarn, Pipeline Removal Project Manager, Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production; Mohd Abshar Bin Mohd Nor, General Manager Asset Decommissioning, Malaysian Petroleum Management; Datin Habsah Nordin, Head AI Center of Excellence, Petronas; IMCA CEO Iain Grainger; and other technical experts from the IMCA Secretariat.The opening ‘welcome’ session features IMCA’s President Luca Gentili, Head of Assets, Fabrication and Project Services at Saipem.The two-day event will explore how technology-driven innovation is helping to safeguard the workforce, revolutionise skills and training, and improve efficiency and performance.Delegates will hear the latest global and regional analysis of the offshore energy sector, and delve into the impact of global megatrends, including AI and new technology, geopolitical upheaval, and new maritime regulations to promote energy efficiency.The summit also offers in-depth technical content on topics including key trends in offshore safety and security, the challenges of offshore decommissioning and dismantling, diver safety, how ROV and USV simulators are enhancing training and competency, best practice in environmental sustainability, and how skills and training can keep pace with new technology.Grant ‘Axe’ Rawlinson, who made an extraordinary journey from Singapore to New Zealand, solely using human power, makes two appearances at the Summit on the second day. In his keynote, he shares the ‘explorer’s mindset’ revealing how boldness and originality can drive future ready leadership. Using a series of interactive challenges, he will guide delegates through practical tools for organisations facing uncertainty, demonstrating how boldness and originality can drive future-ready leadership, innovation and performance.Then later in the day he will explore a world where standing still means falling behind, and why stepping into the unknown is not a risk – but a necessity – for relevance, innovation, and growth.The IMCA AwardsThe IMCA Awards recognise excellence across the marine contracting sector, by celebrating projects and individuals whose work is helping make the offshore industry better in some of its most crucial areas.IMCA’s three most successful award categories make a return:• Health and Safety Project of the Year• Greenhouse Gas Reduction Project of the Year• Environmental Sustainability Project of the YearThey are joined by three new categories, which recognise established and emerging talent and reward advancements in technological innovation:• Innovation and Technology Project of the Year• People Development Project of the Year• Rising Star AwardExhibitors and sponsorsExhibitors at the IMCA Global Summit include Advanced Marine; Air Liquide; DWTEK, Hytech-Pommec BV; IKM Subsea; Kito Crosby; Netherlands Maritime University College; OMS Group; Sea and Land Technologies; SmartDives; Synergy Innovative Diving Equipment Trading; Thai Hoa Diving Services; In-Source Options; and Thien Nam Offshore Servies.Summit sponsors are McDermott; Adsun; JFD Global; Unidive Subsea; Dong Fang Offshore; PT Aquamarine Divindo Inspection; LOGiiT; Elevate Offshore; Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement; and Britoil Offshore Services.The sponsors of the 2025 IMCA Awards are KB Associates; McDermott; Cornerstone Offshore, MISC; Unidive Subsea; and Hibiscus Petroleum.ENDSAbout the International Marine Contractors AssociationThe International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) is the leading trade association representing the offshore marine construction industry worldwide. With over 800 member companies, it represents the vast majority of global marine contractors, as well as energy companies, national regulators, and the supply chain that supports the sector.IMCA members play a key role in the offshore oil and gas and renewable energy industries through the construction and installation of offshore wind farms and hydrocarbon production facilities, together with the ongoing maintenance of these assets.IMCA’s mission is to improve safety, efficiency, and performance within the marine contracting industry. To achieve this, it works with members to develop industry-recognised technical standards and codes of practice that have become the benchmarks for safety at work across disciplines including diving, dynamic positioning, lifting and rigging, offshore survey, and remotely operated vehicles. www.imca-int.com

