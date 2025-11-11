In Honor of Veterans Day, Governor Hochul Signs Legislation to Support the Heroes Who Served Our Nation

In honor of Veterans Day, Governor Kathy Hochul today highlighted legislation she recently signed to demonstrate the state’s appreciation of the service and sacrifice of New York’s veterans. The legislative package designates the State of New York as a Purple Heart state, while expanding employment opportunities for disabled veterans and safeguarding the benefits received by veterans.

“Our veterans and service members made the selfless choice to step up to protect our nation and our liberties,” Governor Hochul said. “Signing this legislative package ensures that those who served our country face fewer barriers to employment and benefits and are properly honored for their commitment to our country.”

New York State Department of Veterans’ Services Commissioner Viviana M. DeCohen said, “These measures strengthen the promise we make to every person who wore the uniform of our nation: that their service will be honored, their benefits protected, and their opportunities expanded – not diminished – in civilian life. By safeguarding earned benefits, expanding pathways to meaningful employment for disabled Veterans, and formally honoring our courageous Purple Heart heroes, New York is once again proving that gratitude must be matched with action. We thank Governor Hochul for her steadfast allyship and for championing policies that uphold dignity, protect those who served, and ensure every Veteran and Military Family in our state is supported and empowered.”

Currently, under section 55-c of the Civil Service Law, the Civil Service Commission may make up to 500 positions eligible to disabled veterans — a majority of which currently go unfilled. Legislation S2623A/A4751A is designed to increase awareness of the availability of employment opportunities for disabled veterans by requiring the Department of Veterans’ Services to amplify information about employment opportunities online. This bill also requires local veterans’ services agencies to inform veterans about the availability of jobs under section 55-c of the civil service law.

State Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton said, “As Chair of the Committee on Veterans, Homeland Security, and Military Affairs, I am proud to fight for our veterans in the State Senate the way they’ve fought for us. Thank you to Governor Hochul for signing my bill that will increase awareness of the availability of employment opportunities for disabled veterans. Today and every day we need to ensure that every veteran in New York has the opportunity to thrive when they come home and that they feel supported in that journey.”

Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar said, “There is nothing I respect more than the courage of those who put their lives on the line for our country. That is why I fought for my bill—today signed into law—to open the door of opportunity for veterans with disabilities who defended our freedom. One in five New York veterans lives with a service-related disability—more than 120,000 heroes who will now have greater access to good jobs and economic opportunity. This law makes New York a national leader in connecting our heroes to good jobs and economic security. On this Veterans Day, we renew our commitment to ensuring that every veteran has the opportunity, dignity, and support they have earned through their service.”

Legislation S8150/A8476 establishes a process intended to safeguard the benefits received by veterans. Pension poaching, and the theft of other benefits, has long been an issue faced by the veteran population. This legislation protects veterans from fraud and unaccredited representatives; institutes a civil penalty of up to $10,000 for violation; establishes the class A misdemeanor crime of unaccredited representation of a veteran; and establishes a veterans' services fund that consists of all civil penalties collected for violations of this act. The fund will be used to give grants to certified veteran service organizations that assist veterans in preparing and presenting claims for benefits.

State Senator Siela Bynoe said, "It was a pleasure to work with Assemblyman Steve Stern as we strive to safeguard our veterans from the exploitation of bad actors. This comprehensive legislation criminalizes the practice of charging veterans unlawful fees for benefits assistance and creates a penalty-funded resource that will strengthen outreach and support services for those who selflessly served our country. Our veterans have protected us at great personal cost, and it’s our duty to protect them from those who aim to take advantage of them as they access benefits they have rightfully earned.”

Assemblymember Steve Stern said, “As the Chairman of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee of the New York State Assembly, I thank Governor Hochul for signing my bill to protect veterans from bad actors who attempt to take advantage of veterans by fraudulently seeking payment for services without proper accreditation from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The Governing Unaccredited Representatives Defrauding (GUARD) VA benefits act will increase penalties on individuals and entities who act in violation of federal and state law, and ensure that the brave men and women who sacrifice so much to protect our great nation are not taken advantage of by scammers.”

Legislation S1889/A29 designates the State of New York as a Purple Heart state, honoring combat veterans for their service and sacrifices made for the country and for the State of New York.

State Senator Jacob Asbhy said, “Since the American Revolution, the Empire State has played a central role in our nation's military affairs. By officially marking New York as a Purple Heart state, we unlock new opportunities to commemorate the courage of our men and women who, time and time again, set the standard for service and sacrifice. I’m grateful to Assemblymember McDonald and Assemblyman Bendett for their tireless efforts to get this bill on the governor’s desk, and I'm so appreciative that she chose to sign it ahead of Veterans Day. Most of all, I'm inspired by New York's Purple Heart heroes.”

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III, RPh said, “I was proud to sponsor this legislation designating New York as a Purple Heart State so that we, as New Yorkers, can collectively express our gratitude to the approximately 1.8 million Purple Heart recipients nationwide for their sacrifice and courage. I thank Governor Hochul for signing this important bill into law and for her continued support of our Veterans.”

State Senator James Sanders Jr. said, “As a veteran myself having proudly served in the United States Marine Corps, Veterans Day is when we honor those who served in a branch of the U.S. military (the six branches of the U.S. military are the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, and Coast Guard) to defend the freedoms of America that we all enjoy. I want to thank Governor Kathy Hochul for signing these bills into law that will improve the lives of our deserving veterans.”

State Senator April N.M. Baskin said, “Our veterans and those who are currently active inspire me to work hard every day to honor these selfless Americans. No veteran should have trouble securing housing, health care or employment assistance. 'Thank you for your Service' may feel like a cliche, but the sentiments are grounded in gratitude sprouting from the depths of our hearts.”

State Senator Dan Stec said, “We should acknowledge and support our Veterans every day, not just on Veterans Day. The package of bills signed into law, from designating New York a purple heart state to expanding employment opportunities for disabled Veterans and safeguarding the benefits received by Veterans, go a long way toward improving the quality of life for those who’ve served our nation. We owe our servicemembers a debt of gratitude that can never be fully repaid. But these new laws help ensure that New York State’s Veterans receive the support and resources their sacrifices deserve.”

Assemblymember Marianne Buttenschon said, “Our veterans have served our country with dedication and sacrifice. Now, it is imperative we honor that service by providing them with the state resources and support necessary for their future success. Today may be Veterans Day, but our gratitude for our state’s heroes extends beyond, to me every day is Veterans Day. I want to thank the Governor for signing this legislation to support our veterans.”

Assemblymember Christopher Eachus said, “As a member of the Veterans’ Affairs committee and Assembly representative of the National Purple Heart Hall of Fame in New Windsor, I proudly celebrate the signing of this Veteran’s Day legislative package. These new laws will expand opportunities for disabled veterans, protects our veterans’ benefits from disgraceful thieves, and properly honors them by designating New York as a Purple Heart state. We can never fully repay the debts we owe to our veterans, but thanks to Governor Hochul and my colleagues in the legislature we can continue to have New York lead the way in giving them the respect they deserve.”

Assemblymember Paula Elaine Kay said, “As a member of the Assembly Committee on Veterans' Affairs, I'm proud to stand with veterans in Sullivan and Orange counties and across New York State. Our veterans deserve the best of everything, and today we're taking a step in the right direction toward making sure they have every opportunity to succeed in civilian life. I want every single individual who has served this country to be employed, protected, and appreciated. We have a long way to go, but today we publicly affirm our commitment to this important work. I thank Governor Hochul for signing these bills into law today.”

Assemblymember Tommy John Schiavoni said, “Throughout our history, New Yorkers have proven themselves as true American heroes in defense of who we are as a people, our freedom, and our Constitution. We recognize Veterans every year across the country on November 11 in appreciation of all those who serve to protect and defend America and its allies. This package of legislation recently signed into law is just one way how New York State can give back to those who have risked everything in service to our nation. I commend Governor Hochul and my colleagues in the Legislature for bringing these initiatives over the finish line, and as a member of the Assembly Veterans’ Committee, I am proud to advocate on behalf of New York’s Veterans.”

Assemblymember Chris Burdick said, “In New York, we are showing that we are not only grateful to our veterans but that we support them. These bills are a step in the right direction in terms of employment, protection, and appreciation. Our veterans deserve more than they are currently receiving, and New York is committed to change that. Many thanks to Governor Hochul and the sponsors of these bills.”

Assemblymember Stephen Hawley said, “As we honor the courage and sacrifice of our brave men and women in uniform this Veterans Day, I’m proud to stand behind legislation that not only pays tribute to their service but delivers real results. Bills like these, which expand job opportunities for disabled veterans and protect our heroes from pension poaching and fraudulent practices, ensure that New York’s gratitude is matched by action. Additionally, by designating New York as a Purple Heart State, we reaffirm our deep respect for those who have been wounded in defense of our freedom. Our veterans have given everything for this nation. It’s our duty to give back by ensuring they have the opportunities, protections and recognition they have earned.”