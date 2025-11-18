NYSCA Awards $63M in Arts & Culture Grants

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced more than 2,400 grants totaling over $63 million to support nonprofit arts and culture organizations and individual artists through the New York State Council on the Arts. With more than $17 million previously awarded as multi-year grants, this funding round brings NYSCA's Fiscal Year 2026 grantmaking totals to $80.9 million.

“New York’s arts and culture sector is a cornerstone of the state’s identity, and we're making bold investments to ensure it remains strong,” Governor Hochul said. “These grants will lift up artists and organizations in every region, fueling local economies and expanding access to the arts. Congratulations to all the grantees – your talent and dedication help power New York’s future.”

Over half of Support for Organization grants went to arts and culture nonprofits with budgets under $500,000, and 71 percent were awarded to institutions with budgets under $1 million across the state. Recipients of four different FY 2026 grant categories were announced: Support for Organizations, Support for Artists, Targeted Opportunities, and Regrants and Services. A full list of the awarded grants can be found here.

NYSCA is currently accepting applications for its $80 million Arts Capital Projects Fund, which closes on January 13, 2026 at 5 p.m. NYSCA's Capital Projects Fund invests in capital facilities and expansion projects for cultural nonprofit organizations that promote accessibility, diverse programming, environmental sustainability and more. This funding helps preserve and create jobs that contribute to the growth of New York's arts and tourism sectors. Visit the NYSCA website for additional details.

New York State Council on the Arts Executive Director Erika Mallin said, “During these challenging times, the New York State Council on the Arts has been a stalwart and innovative funder. These grants will serve artists and organizations in every region and county, fueling our economy and serving our communities. We know this support isn’t just an investment in the arts; it’s an investment in New York’s future. Congratulations to all our FY2026 grantees and thank you for your perseverance, your creativity, and your tireless service to New York State.”

New York State Council on the Arts Chair Patrick Willingham said, “With the unwavering support of Governor Hochul and our Legislature, the Council is proud to congratulate this year’s grantees, whose collective efforts strengthen and benefit us all. I also want to recognize the work of NYSCA’s panelists, staff, and the entire Council, whose dedication has ensured that this critical support will reach every corner of New York State.”

State Senator Jose M. Serrano said, “Our powerful arts and culture sector delivers community strength, cultural knowledge and economic prosperity to New Yorkers all across the state. I take great pride in New York’s unwavering commitment to our creative workforce. Their work inspires and connects us, while attracting talent, tourism and investment from around the world. Congratulations to all the grantees, your critical work helps drive our success and elevates our future.”

Assemblymember Ron Kim said, “Strategic investment in the arts has never been more important to the prosperity and well-being of our state, as it drives tourism, sparks economic growth, and inspires learning. I commend the Governor and my colleagues in the Legislature for supporting this critical funding. To this year’s grantees, your work is essential and helps us envision and build a stronger and more inclusive future. Congratulations on this achievement.”

About the New York State Council on the Arts

The mission of the New York State Council on the Arts is to foster and advance the full breadth of New York State’s arts, culture, and creativity for all. To support the ongoing recovery of the arts across New York State, the Council on the Arts will award over $161 million in FY 2026, serving organizations and artists across all 10 state regions. The Council on the Arts further advances New York's creative culture by convening leaders in the field and providing organizational and professional development opportunities and informational resources. Created by Governor Nelson Rockefeller in 1960 and continued with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature, the Council is an agency that is part of the Executive Branch. For more information on NYSCA, please visit arts.ny.gov, and follow NYSCA's Facebook page, on X @NYSCArts and Instagram @NYSCouncilontheArts.