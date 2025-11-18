Enrollment Up at SUNY for Third Consecutive Year

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced enrollment gains across the State University of New York for the third consecutive year. The ongoing growth highlights successful results from Governor Hochul’s commitment to expand access to higher education, including historic increases in operating aid, expansion of financial aid, and support for programs like SUNY Reconnect, which provides free tuition, fees, books and supplies for adult learners ages 25 to 55 who don’t already have a college degree to attend community college in high-demand fields, and the expansion of ASAP|ACE, the nation's leading college retention and completion initiatives. Since the launch of SUNY Reconnect in Fall 2025, more than 5,600 New Yorkers have enrolled in the program saving, on average, approximately $2,000 per year.

“Every New Yorker deserves the chance to build a better life through a quality education without breaking the bank, and that’s exactly what we’re delivering across New York State," Governor Hochul said. “SUNY campuses are welcoming more students for the third year in a row, showing that when we make higher education more accessible and affordable, we open the door to opportunity for everyone. With the success of SUNY Reconnect and the continued rise in community college enrollment, more New Yorkers are taking advantage of the chance to earn a world-class, affordable degree in fields that lead to good-paying, high-demand jobs and a brighter future."

Year over year across all sectors, enrollment is up almost 3 percent (2.9 percent), and up 6.5 percent over the past three years. First-time first year enrollment is also up overall with an increase of 3.1 percent year over year, and up 8.5 percent over the past three years. Other results include:

5.0 percent enrollment increase at SUNY community colleges — driven by the Governor’s SUNY Reconnect initiative.

4.7 percent increase for transfer students.

Overall enrollment gains across every SUNY sector for the third consecutive year — the first time this has happened since 2007-09.

International enrollment saw a 3.9 percent overall reduction this fall — with international enrollment at the graduate level down 13.8 percent.

Overall Enrollment Percent Change

Campus Fall 2024 to Fall 2025 Fall 2022 to Fall 2025 SUNY-wide +2.9 percent +6.5 percent State-Operated +1.2 percent +4.5 percent Doctoral +0.5 percent +2.8 percent Comprehensive +2.2 percent +5.5 percent Technology +1.7 percent +9.4 percent Community Colleges +5.0 percent +9.1 percent

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “SUNY is on the move, and thanks to Governor Hochul’s leadership, more students are choosing to pursue an excellent and affordable education at the SUNY institution of their dreams. We thank Governor Hochul and state leaders for the strong support they continue to show SUNY as we work to continue academic excellence, upward mobility, research innovation, and student support throughout the SUNY System.”

The SUNY Board of Trustees said, “Thanks to the support of Governor Hochul, leadership of Chancellor King, strong campus leaders, and remarkable faculty and staff, SUNY is continuing to build momentum and grow enrollment. Thank you to Governor Hochul and the State Legislature for their continued investment and support for SUNY.”

The increase in community college enrollment is due, in part, to the thousands of adult learners utilizing Governor Hochul’s landmark SUNY Reconnect program. The program builds on Governor Hochul’s ongoing commitment to expand access to higher education, strengthen New York’s workforce, and provide pathways to good paying careers for adult learners.

Governor Hochul and the State Legislature have directed significant additional funding to public higher education over the last three years, including nearly $400 million in operating aid for SUNY State-operated campuses over that time period, a $75 million SUNY Transformation Fund, back-to-back operating aid increases for community colleges for the first time in decades, dedicated annual funding for ASAP|ACE, and ongoing support of New York's longstanding Educational Opportunity Program.

In the FY 2025-26 Enacted Budget alone, New York State investment to support student success included:

$114 million in increased operating aid for State-operated campuses to support students and attract and retain top faculty and staff as SUNY delivers on its promise of academic excellence and affordability.

Enactment of Governor Hochul’s free community college initiative, SUNY Reconnect, for adults ages 25-55 without a degree who choose to pursue a degree in a high-demand field.

Maintenance of the 100 percent community college funding floor (avoiding over $75 million in lost State funding) and $8 million in increased operating aid for community colleges — representing the second consecutive year of operating aid increases for these vital institutions.

$12 million investment to sustain and expand the ASAP|ACE retention and completion programs to put it on the path to reaching 10,000 students in Fall 2026.

The Governor and State Legislature have increased investment in and access to financial aid through her landmark Universal FAFSA legislation, which requires school districts to ensure that every high school senior completes the FAFSA, opening the door to federal and state financial aid, as well as a historic expansion of the Tuition Assistance Program to make college even more affordable. Thanks to generous State, federal, and institutional aid, 52 percent of resident full-time undergraduate students attend SUNY tuition-free.

The application for SUNY’s Fall 2026 semester is open. To learn more about applying to SUNY, visit https://www.suny.edu/attend/apply-to-suny/. Prospective students can apply at ApplySUNY or through the Common App.

About the State University of New York

The State University of New York is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States, and more than 95 percent of all New Yorkers live within 30 miles of any one of SUNY’s 64 colleges and universities. Across the system, SUNY has four academic health centers, five hospitals, four medical schools, two dental schools, a law school, the country’s oldest school of maritime, the state's only college of optometry, and manages one US Department of Energy National Laboratory. In total, SUNY serves about 1.4 million students across its portfolio of credit- and non-credit-bearing courses and programs, continuing education, and community outreach programs. SUNY oversees nearly a quarter of academic research in New York. Research expenditures system-wide are nearly $1.16 billion in fiscal year 2024, including significant contributions from students and faculty. There are more than three million SUNY alumni worldwide, and one in three New Yorkers with a college degree is a SUNY alum. To learn more about how SUNY creates opportunities, visit suny.edu.