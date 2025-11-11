A rendering of Stetson University’s restored Hulley Tower, which will once again stand as a landmark of remembrance and community pride. The rebuilt 116-foot tower will feature a 52-bell carillon, including the Sparton-sponsored Veterans Bell. The Veterans Bell, sponsored by Sparton, will serve as a lasting tribute to the men and women who have defended our nation’s freedom. Inscribed with a quote from President Ronald Reagan, the bell will be part of the 52-bell carillon in Stetson University Sparton excels in precision manufacturing that is highly efficient and extremely effective. Donnelly Bohan is Sparton's President and CEO

Partnership pays tribute to generations of service and supports restoration of community landmark

This effort reflects the very soul of Sparton, a company dedicated to strengthening national defense while honoring the values of service, courage and community.” — Sparton President and Chief Executive Officer Donnelly Bohan

DELEON SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sparton DeLeon Springs, LLC (Sparton), an innovative leader in defense solutions for the maritime market, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Veterans Bell for Stetson University’s Hulley Tower restoration project. The bell will be part of a 52-bell carillon in the new tower and serve as a tribute to those who have served and sacrificed in defense of the nation’s freedom.

Built in 1934, Hulley Tower was a 116-foot symbol of Stetson’s heritage and community spirit. For more than seven decades, its 11 Eloise chimes rang out across the campus and the DeLand community until multiple hurricanes in 2004 damaged the tower. Today, efforts are underway to rebuild the iconic landmark and restore its legacy as a source of remembrance and pride.

“Sparton’s mission is rooted in protecting our nation and supporting those who defend it,” said Sparton President and Chief Executive Officer Donnelly Bohan. “We are honored to sponsor the Hulley Tower Veterans Bell as a tribute to the men and women who have fought for our country and the freedoms we hold dear. This effort reflects the very soul of Sparton, a company dedicated to strengthening national defense while honoring the values of service, courage and community.”

For 125 years, the Sparton family of companies has advanced innovation in defense technology and engineering excellence. From pioneering early radio systems to delivering state-of-the-art sonobuoys that protect U.S. and allied forces, Sparton’s work continues to play a vital role in safeguarding national security.

“Our workforce is comprised of patriots who are dedicated to producing and delivering innovative solutions that support our nation’s military and those of our allies,” said Luke Savoie, President and CEO of Sparton’s parent company, Elbit America. “Through the sponsorship of the Veterans Bell for Stetson University’s Hulley Tower, our Sparton team demonstrates their loyalty to community and the service members who they support daily in their operations. In the future, when the carillon chimes ring, it will be an audible reminder of Sparton’s unwavering commitment to both.”

As a lasting tribute, the Veterans Bell is inscribed with the words of former President Ronald Reagan: “We’ve been blessed with the opportunity to stand for something, for liberty and freedom and fairness. And these are things worth fighting for, worth devoting our lives to. And we have good reason to be hopeful and optimistic.”

"We thank Sparton for this generous and fitting tribute to our nation's veterans," said Stetson University President Christopher F. Roellke, PhD. "It is a privilege to include a Veterans Bell in Hulley Tower, where it will ring out across the community and commemorate the courageous sacrifices of the men and women who preserved our freedom."

A dedication ceremony for the restored Hulley Tower is planned for Saturday, Feb. 7, where members of the Stetson community and local leaders will gather to celebrate the tower’s return and honor those it represents.

