Sparton Marks 125 Years Delivering Critical Maritime Defense Technologies and Manufacturing Engineering Excellence

Company celebrates its prestigious heritage of innovation and trusted role in advancing America’s national security

DELEON SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sparton DeLeon Springs, LLC (Sparton), an innovative leader in and manufacturer of maritime defense solutions is honoring its 125th anniversary this year. Founded in 1900 as The Withington Company, Sparton has grown from a small Michigan manufacturer into a trusted defense contractor specializing in high-performance sonobuoys, advanced undersea warfare technologies, and beyond. Sparton was acquired by Elbit Systems of America, LLC (Elbit America) in 2021.

Today, Sparton specializes in the production of high-quality sonobuoys critical to the nation’s undersea and anti-submarine warfare. Producing more than 250,000 units annually, the company excels in precision manufacturing that is highly efficient and extremely effective.

Sparton has delivered critical solutions that have successfully shaped many industries and strengthened America’s national security for over a century. From pioneering the country’s first all-electric radio in the 1920s to becoming a cornerstone of the United States anti-submarine warfare technology in the 1950s, Sparton continues to integrate precision engineering, cutting-edge sensor systems, and advanced maritime solutions to meet today’s challenges and anticipate future threats.

“Sparton is the world leader in designing, developing, testing and producing complex maritime sensors, especially sonobuoys. The Sparton team plays a central role in the expansion of Elbit America’s maritime capabilities to its customers in the U.S. and abroad. We’re proud Sparton’s been part of the Elbit America family since 2021,” said Elbit America President and CEO Luke Savoie.

As Sparton celebrates this milestone year, it continues to evolve with the same principles that have defined its past: creativity, precision craftsmanship, reliability and an unwavering dedication to safeguarding America and its allies.

“For 125 years, Sparton has focused on meeting the ever-evolving needs of our nation,” said Chair of the Sparton DeLeon Springs, LLC Proxy Board Ken Krieg. “From its early manufacturing roots to its leadership in undersea warfare technology today, Sparton continues to innovate with purpose—supporting the United States and its allies. This anniversary honors our impressive history, but equally important, it underscores our readiness for what lies ahead.”

“Sparton’s 125-year legacy is built on a foundation of innovation, trust, and an unwavering commitment to deliver exceptional technology and solutions that give our customers the competitive edge they need,” said Sparton DeLeon Springs, LLC Chief Executive Officer Donnelly Bohan. “We’re honored to serve our country and as we celebrate this impressive milestone, we also celebrate being a proud member of our community—where generations of families have built their careers helping America stay strong. We are all so proud of our employees who have dedicated their skills and expertise to strengthening our nation’s national security with their commitment to manufacturing precision and creative problem-solving.”

The company kicked off its anniversary celebrations on Saturday, Oct. 18, with a Family Fun Day at its DeLeon Springs facility with more than 200 employees and family members in attendance. The celebration served as a thank-you to Sparton's dedicated workforce and as an opportunity to honor the impressive history and contributions Sparton has made over 125 years.



