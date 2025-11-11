Public Library will suspend certain services in November due to its information system maintenance

MACAU, November 11 - In order to ensure the proper operation of its information system, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) will carry out maintenance on the information system of the Public Library on 17 and 24 November from 9:30am to 1:30pm. During this period, the library services including the Macao Public Library website, the library catalogue search system and the electronic resources, the mobile application “My Library” and the relevant functions of the Public Library of IC in “Macao One Account” will be suspended or affected. In addition, the circulation services of the Red Market Library and the 24-hour book drops at all the branch libraries will also be suspended during the abovementioned period.

Except for the Red Market Library, the website will be under maintenance and the services will be suspended during the closure of the libraries, and its normal operations will resume once the maintenance work is completed.

For enquiries, please contact the Public Library of the IC through tel. no. 2856 7576 or 2825 9220 during counter opening hours.