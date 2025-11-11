Governor Mills Veterans Day Statement

November 11, 2025

Governor Mills issued the following statement in honor of Veterans Day:

"Our veterans are the inspiration for our freedom, the driving force behind the character of our country, and the soul of our communities. Today, we honor the veterans across Maine and the nation who served our country with devotion, honor, and distinction. To Maine's veterans -- on behalf of the 1.4 million people of our state: We are proud of you. We honor you. And we will always welcome you home."

Since taking office in 2019, Governor Mills, the daughter and sister of Maine veterans, has made it a priority to ensure that her administration stands by those who have served in uniform. Governor Mills has reestablished Maine's Aides-de-camp positions, strengthened dental care for Maine veterans, and prioritized efforts to help address veteran employment and housing challenges. Over the weekend, the Governor paid tribute to Maine veterans in her weekly radio address.