Governor Mills Statement on End of Federal Government Shutdown

Governor Mills issued the following statement tonight after President Trump signed a bill to fund the Federal government:

“The Republicans who control Congress and the White House could have prevented this needless Federal shutdown or ended it at any point over the last 43 days. Instead, the shutdown – the longest in U.S. history – became an example of how cruel and callous Republicans are willing be to deny access to health care and take food from hungry children, families, and seniors. While this shutdown may end, the dysfunction in Washington under the Trump Administration and Republican Congress remains. I call on the President and Congress once again to do what’s right: extend the health insurance tax credits and avoid skyrocketing premiums for tens of thousands of Maine people and millions more across the country.”

