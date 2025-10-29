BlueGrace Logistics Promotes Jason Lockard to Chief Commercial Officer

BlueGrace Logistics Jason Lockard

BlueGrace Logistics announced the promotion of Jason Lockard to Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlueGrace Logistics , (BlueGrace), a leading Third-Party Logistics (3PL) provider operating within North America, announced the promotion of Jason Lockard to Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective immediately.Lockard, a long-time leader at BlueGrace, has been instrumental in driving the company’s growth since its founding. Lockard has played a pivotal role in building and leading the company’s commercial and operational strategy, shaping its Managed Logisticsdivision and guiding multiple teams to sustained success.“Jason’s journey with BlueGrace is truly special,” said Bobby Harris, Founder and CEO of BlueGrace Logistics. “He’s been with me since the very beginning, going door to door as a sales rep. His leadership, drive, and passion for growth have been instrumental to our success, and this promotion reflects his unwavering commitment to our people, our customers, and our future.”In his new role as Chief Commercial Officer, Lockard will set the strategy and direction for BlueGrace’s go-to-market approach and lead the execution of that vision across the company’s commercial organization. His responsibilities will include oversight of Managed Logistics, Business Development, Partnerships, Parcel, Marketing, and BlueGrace’s newly formed LTL/SMB-focused outside sales initiative.“I’m honored to step into this role and continue building on what we’ve created together,” said Jason Lockard, Chief Commercial Officer at BlueGrace Logistics. “From day one, our goal has been to challenge the status quo in logistics and deliver real, measurable value for our customers. As we continue to grow, I’m excited to lead our teams in creating innovative, customer-focused solutions that move the industry forward.”Lockard’s leadership has helped position BlueGrace as a national leader in technology-driven logistics solutions, serving more than 10,000 customers across multiple transportation modes. His expanded role aligns with the company’s continued focus on integrated commercial strategy and sustainable growth.About BlueGrace LogisticsBlueGrace Logistics offers customizable transportation management solutions as a full-service Third-Party Logistics [3PL] provider that helps shippers manage their freight spend through industry leading technology with a large network of established carriers across the country. With 9 offices strategically located in major transportation hubs across the U.S. and Mexico, including national headquarters in Tampa. BlueGrace serves over 10,000 customers annually through its proprietary technology platform, BlueShip, that has connectivity with more than 250,000 carrier suppliers. BlueGrace is part of the technology portfolio of Warburg Pincus , a leading global private equity firm. For more information on BlueGrace, visit www.mybluegrace.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.