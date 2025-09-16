Elastio MCP Server Redefines Cyber Resiliency with Agentic, Provable Recovery Control

With agentic control across detection, validation, and recovery, Elastio ensures cyber resiliency through provable, uncompromised ransomware recovery.

Elastio’s MCP Server makes response, resilience, and recovery invisible yet indispensable in agentic workflows, ensuring not just detection but verified clean recovery as AI takes on more decisions.” — Greg Aligiannis, CISO

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elastio today launches its Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, a breakthrough that embeds ransomware detection and backup validation directly into AWS workflows, developer tooling, and AI assistants. The MCP Server empowers teams to validate backups and access resilience intelligence in real time, without leaving their daily tools.

“The future of ransomware resilience is proof, not promises,” said Greg Aligiannis, CISO at Elastio. “With the MCP Server, we bring detection, validation, and compliance-ready reporting straight into the environments teams already use.”

Key Customer Capabilities of the Elastio MCP Server:

⦁ Controlled Cyber Resilience: Continuously monitor backups, restores, deployments, and files, directly within IDEs, AWS workflows, and chat-based AI assistants, ensuring resilience is built into everyday operations without added friction.

⦁ Agentic, Extensible by Design: Integrate seamlessly across ecosystems as MCP delivers resilience insights into agentic tools and platforms, exposing compromised data caused by ransomware, misconfigurations, and optimization opportunities in real time to strengthen resiliency posture.

⦁ Incident Response with Real-Time Detection & Live Context: Gain continuous visibility at the asset, volume, and file level, identifying threats as they emerge and delivering live context through AI assistants to accelerate response and guarantee uncompromised recovery.

Laying the Groundwork for Agentic Workflows

Modern enterprise operations increasingly depend on agentic AI workflows, autonomous systems where AI agents reason, act, and adapt with minimal human oversight. These dynamic workflows aren’t just smart, they orchestrate, correct, and recover in real time.

Elastio’s MCP Server lays the foundation for integration into these intelligent systems. It allows agentic workflows to incorporate recovery intelligence as part of their operational decisions, enabling autonomous systems to not only detect threats but also verify recovery readiness and adapt accordingly.

Cyber resilience must keep pace with today’s escalating threats. Elastio streamlines the process by making incident response, resilience, and recovery invisible yet indispensable within agentic workflows. As AI-driven systems take on more decision-making, Elastio provides not only rapid detection but also verified, uncompromised recovery paths—creating a self-healing, seamlessly integrated, and autonomous layer of security.

Strategic Impact for Customers

⦁ Extended AI Autonomy: Enables AI agents to include recovery integrity checks as part of their decision logic.

⦁ Real-Time Assurance: Provides live insights and compliance evidence where teams already operate.

⦁ Future-Ready Infrastructure: Positioned to expand across toolchains and agentic platforms.

Availability

The Elastio MCP Server is available today, complete with installation guides and documentation. Continuous feature updates and integrations will be released via AI-assisted channels.

