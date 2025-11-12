Companies able to access Chinese innovation via Wazoku InnoMatch partnership

Wazoku and InnoMatch

Global innovators gain access to China’s vast open innovation ecosystem through Wazoku–InnoMatch partnership

China’s innovation ecosystem operates at a scale and speed that is hard to imagine, and the level of innovation is jaw-dropping. This partnership makes it incredibly easy to tap into this expertise.” — Schønning Eysturoy, Senior Director Innovation Ecosystems, Wazoku

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Companies can now access China’s fast-growing innovation ecosystem, via a new partnership between UK innovation scale-up Wazoku and InnoMatch , the Chinese open innovation platform.Any organisation wanting to tap into China’s innovation resources can simply post an open innovation challenge via Wazoku’s Innocentive platform. Wazoku then syndicates this through InnoMatch, enabling Chinese research teams, startups, and universities to submit proposals or technologies.The InnoMatch innovation network encompasses more than 22,000 global experts, 60,000 technology transfer officers, 226 universities and research institutes, and 68 venture capital partners, and has been responsible for some of China’s most groundbreaking innovations over recent years.“China’s innovation ecosystem operates at a scale and speed that is hard to imagine and the level of innovation is jaw dropping, tackling everything from AI to clean energy,” said Schønning Eysturoy, Senior Director Innovation Ecosystems at Wazoku. “This partnership makes it incredibly easy for any organisation to tap into expertise in China that can otherwise be hard to access. There’s no need to navigate local regulations or language barriers directly as Wazoku facilitates all introductions and follow-up collaboration.”InnoMatch was established by China’s Ministry of Science and Technology and the Shanghai Municipal Government. The agreement creates a powerful two-way bridge between China’s fast-growing ecosystem of researchers, entrepreneurs, and technology transfer organisations and Wazoku’s global innovation community.It also enables InnoMatch’s Chinese partners and enterprises to access Wazoku’s global open innovation crowd of more than 700,000 innovators, including leading corporations, startups, and academic teams worldwide. The partnership’s first projects have been a major success: Wazoku has already facilitated a challenge for a leading European pharmaceutical company through InnoMatch, and one of China’s largest appliance manufacturers has submitted a challenge with Wazoku’s crowd.This collaboration builds on Wazoku’s expanding presence in China, following a previous partnership with the National Innovation Center par Excellence (NICE). That provided access to over 120 research institutes and universities across the Yangtze Delta and has delivered successful joint challenges with global enterprises and Chinese industrial partners.“We are delighted to join forces with Wazoku – which runs the world’s most successful open innovation crowd - and connect China’s innovation ecosystem with the world,” said Chao Chen, CEO, InnoMatch. “Our mission has always been to bridge global technology supply and demand, and this collaboration will accelerate the exchange of ideas and technologies across borders.”InnoMatch serves as a national-level open innovation and technology exchange platform, designed to connect research, capital, and enterprise. Its digital, AI-driven matching tools and vast network of innovation professionals help organisations find the right partners to commercialise new technologies and expand into the Chinese market.“Our mission is to make innovation global, open, and accessible,” added Eysturoy. “With InnoMatch, we’re unlocking one of the world’s largest and most dynamic innovation ecosystems, giving our clients a unique gateway into that market and connecting Chinese organisations with the best of global innovation. It’s a crucial bridge between two worlds of creativity and collaboration.”The partnership is part of Wazoku’s wider strategy to build a global open innovation network, connecting the world’s most dynamic regions, from Europe and the US to the Middle East and China.-ends-For further information about Wazoku, visit https://www.wazoku.com For further information about InnoMatch, visit https://innomatch.net/ R Contact:Paul Allen – Rise PR+ 44 (0) 7515 199 487 / paul@risepr.co.uk

