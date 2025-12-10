Institute of Innovation Management launches to raise global standards in innovation practice

Simon Hill, CEO, Wazoku

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new organisation dedicated to professionalising and elevating the discipline of innovation has officially launched: The Institute of Innovation Management (IIM), a cross-sector body formed to set standards, promote best practice, and strengthen the capabilities of innovation leaders in the UK and worldwide. Wazoku , the global innovation scaleup and creator of the Expected Value (xV) innovation methodology, has been confirmed as a founding partner, along with E.ON, BSI Group and innovation design consultancy, magnetic.The IIM has been established to address a long-recognised problem: while innovation is central to organisational competitiveness, sustainability, and societal progress, the profession itself lacks common standards, shared language, and consistent development pathways. The Institute aims to change this by creating a recognised professional community, shaping high-quality learning and accreditation, and embedding principles that make innovation more disciplined, strategic, and outcome driven.Rooted in values of integrity, inclusivity, professionalism and service, the IIM will connect practitioners, academics, policymakers, and industry partners to advance innovation management as a rigorous, evidence-based discipline, adhering to the principles behind ISO 56001, the global framework for managing innovation in the same way as safety.“Innovation matters now more than ever, yet the profession has historically lacked a common language, recognised standards, and a clear pathway for capability development,” said Victoria Milne, Director of The Institute of Innovation Management. “The IIM has been created to address this gap and with the support of founding partners such as Wazoku, we will build a community that equips innovation leaders with the tools, evidence, and professionalism needed to deliver real outcomes.”As a founding partner, Wazoku brings to the IIM decades of experience in helping the world’s largest organisations – which include NASA, the UK Ministry of Defence, Enel and the Executive Council of Dubai - build mature, measurable innovation capabilities. Wazoku’s recently launched Expected Value (xV) methodology provides a practical example of the type of standards-aligned and outcomes-focused approach the IIM seeks to promote.“The launch of the IIM marks a watershed moment for the profession,” said Simon Hill, CEO, Wazoku. “Innovation is integral to economic growth, public-sector effectiveness, and societal progress. But too often it lacks rigour, standards, and shared frameworks that allow organisations to consistently deliver results. That’s why we’re proud to be a founding partner of the IIM and we look forward to contributing to the Institute’s mission of raising the standards of innovation management.”The xV framework helps organisations move away from activity-based metrics and ‘innovation theatre’, instead measuring innovation through four variables: Confidence, Estimated Value, Time Sensitivity, and Strategic Fit.By linking innovation activity back to business strategy and value creation, xV embodies the IMM’s belief that innovation must be managed as a system, not a series of disconnected activities.-ends-For further information about Wazoku, visit https://www.wazoku.com For further information about The IIM, visit https://theiim.org/ PR Contact:Paul Allen – Rise PR+ 44 (0) 7515 199 487 / paul@risepr.co.uk

