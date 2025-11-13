Singular Launches 'Singular AI': Transparent, Trusted Intelligence and Built on Your Data

A new era of marketing intelligence that connects data, AI, and decisions, with transparency and trust at its core.

Marketers don’t need more dashboards; they need decisions they trust. We built Singular AI with our customers, on their data, so the intelligence they get back is both transparent and accountable.” — Gadi Eliashiv, CEO and co-founder at Singular

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As AI floods marketing, a growing challenge has emerged: trust. Most tools operate as black boxes, trained on synthetic or generic data, disconnected from real business performance, often leaving marketers guessing.Singular is taking a different path. Today, the performance analytics company announced Singular AI, a new suite of tools designed to keep artificial intelligence grounded in a marketer’s own data stack, where every insight is sourced, cited, and tied to measurable outcomes.What’s Inside Singular AIAt launch, the suite combines three connected layers:- Creative IQ: An AI-powered creative optimization engine that identifies which visuals, hooks, and messages drive performance. It turns insights into creative briefs that cut design iteration time by up to 5x.- Model Context Protocol (MCP) Integrations: A secure framework that connects Singular’s verified data directly to models like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini, so customers can leverage their rich marketing data to build their own AI agents or use the LLMs to help answer their toughest marketing questions.- AI Reporting Layer [Early Access]: A natural-language interface where users can ask: “Why did ROAS drop in EMEA last quarter?” and receive a transparent, sourced answer, plus the next best step.“Our customers asked for AI that fits inside their workflows, not the other way around,” said Eran Friedman, CTO and co-founder. “They wanted speed, but they also wanted truth and AI that shows its work."Why Marketers Need AI They Can TrustIn 2025, the marketing AI race has shifted from experimentation to accountability.According to McKinsey , 88% of organizations are using AI in at least one function, but only about a third have scaled it across the enterprise. In marketing, a recent SAS study found that 85% of teams now leverage generative AI, yet fewer than one in five have deeply integrated it into their channels and workflows.That gap between raw capability and operational trust is exactly what Singular AI is built to close.“Most AI copilots in martech sit outside the marketer’s ecosystem,” said Stephanie Pilon, CMO of Singular. “That separation erodes trust. By grounding AI directly in verified performance data, we’re closing the loop between insight and action.”Singular AI doesn’t aim to replace human judgment. It accelerates it, with evidence.Early Access + What’s NextThe AI Reporting Layer is now available to select enterprise customers in Early Access.Interested customers can reach out to marketing@singular.net or check https://www.singular.net/ai-marketing-platform/ About SingularSingular is the #1-rated MMP on G2 trusted by leading global brands. Singular is the only platform that unifies your spend, attribution, ROI, and performance into one clear view. With AI-powered tools like Creative IQ and Claude integrations, marketers go from insight to impact in minutes, no engineering required.More information: www.singular.net

