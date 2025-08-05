Singular becomes first MMP to launch ChatGPT MCP integration for marketers

Using LLMs to access your marketing data Asking ChatGPT for marketing results

App and game marketers can now simply talk to their marketing data, unlocking deep insights for even non-technical advertisers.

Speed wins in marketing. By connecting our analysis‑ready data to world‑class LLMs via MCP, we’re giving marketers a new level of intelligence and agility.” — Gadi Eliashiv

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singular , a leading analytics, measurement, and data management partner for mobile app marketers, today announced it is the first Mobile Measurement Partner (MMP) to go live with a Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration with ChatGPT. This ChatGPT integration follows Singular’s earlier first‑to‑market launch with Anthropic’s Claude. Additional support for other MCP-enabled LLMs is coming soon.“Speed wins in marketing,” said Gadi Eliashiv, CEO and co-founder of Singular. “By connecting our analysis‑ready data to world‑class LLMs via MCP, we’re giving marketers a new level of intelligence and agility.”Because ChatGPT has a free tier and Singular also has a free tier of service, this powerful service is now available at zero cost even to those mobile app and game developers with the tiniest of budgets.And it’s unlocking an unprecedented richness of data for all mobile app and game makers.WHAT THIS INTEGRATION ENABLESAn MCP integration is a deep integration between the intelligence of major LLM-based AI engines and the super-rich marketing and advertising data in Singular.It’s safe, secure, and private, and it gives natural‑language access to live campaign data for marketers and app developers:- How much revenue they’ve made in the last month- How many app installs they’re getting- What their ROI is- If costs are trending up- Which ad partners return the highest ROI for least cost- Which ads are working- And much more …App developers can also get instantly-generated visual charts and tables right in their conversations. Non-technical staff don’t have to navigate dashboards or write SQL.Ultimately, this unlocks growth for game and app developers who don’t have deep data or marketing technology knowledge. Now ChatGPT (or Claude) can help them find, understand, and apply data-driven insights for new marketing campaigns, ad partners, ad creatives, and marketing offers.HOW MARKETERS ARE ALREADY USING SINGULAR'S MCP INTEGRATIONSGlobal growth teams have made Singular’s MCP integration with Claude one of the company’s fastest-growing product features and are rapidly adopting it for daily reporting.The most common questions fall into six buckets:- Campaign performance and return on ad spend- Trend analysis and time-based reporting- Revenue and spend comparison- Creative performance and A/B testing- Install and conversion tracking- Geo and platform-based segmentationEarly adopters report dramatic speed gains in getting data, but also unexpected access to gamechanging insights providing data points they didn’t previously consider important.LIMITING HALLUCINATIONSLLMs are subject to occasional hallucinations, which might be OK for casual searches but are definitely bad for marketers making investment decisions. So Singular has worked hard to use strict schemas, break every question into tiny, individual tasks, force LLMs to admit ignorance, keep prompts super lean, and provide full observability and logging so that hallucinations don’t happen or are quickly caught.“We design each model call to do just 1 small job: nothing more,” says Eran Friedman, Singular CTO. “Clear, single-purpose calls prevent prompt injection, keeping outputs predictable.”Within the MCP integration, each LLM’s output is tightly scoped to numerical data and visual analytics returned from Singular, minimizing faulty responses.FIRST OF ITS KINDMCP is a very recent integration technology introduced by Anthropic in November of 2024. It defines how LLMs can securely query structured data sources in real time. The MCP protocol keeps data access safe, secure, and auditable, and allows Singular to enforce user-level permissions at query runtime.Think of it like a USB-C port for AI.It’s only recently enabled deep integrations with rich datasets like our clients’ data in Singular, and the integrations for OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google are brand-new.While other marketing analytics companies are still testing their integrations in limited betas, Singular’s is openly available to all clients.ABOUT SINGULARSingular is the only end-to-end marketing analytics platform that uncovers true ROI by unifying cost, performance, and engagement data across every marketing channel. Trusted by growth leaders at LinkedIn, Rovio, EA, and Nike, Singular helps teams optimize smarter, scale faster, and eliminate wasted spend.

