Ramakanth Evani Wins at the 2025 NY Product Design Awards: Season 2 for The VitaPod – AI

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the 2025 NY Product Design Awards and NY Architectural Design Awards have officially announced the winners of their Season 2 competition, celebrating groundbreaking achievements in product, architectural, and interior design worldwide. Among this year’s winners, Ramakanth Evani has been honored with a Silver Award for his creation, The VitaPod – AI, a visionary concept that merges artificial intelligence, design thinking, and human wellness.

With more than 2,200 entries received globally, the NY Design Awards continue to serve as premier international design awards platforms, where innovation, creativity, and design excellence are recognized. Open to professionals, studios, brands, and emerging designers, the programs honor a wide spectrum of achievement across disciplines, showcasing work that creates a lasting impact on industry and society.

A software engineer and design enthusiast, Ramakanth Evani stands at the intersection of technology, design, and human well-being. His work seeks to enrich lives through emotionally aware and sustainable innovation, focusing on how intelligent systems can enhance mindfulness, comfort, and environmental harmony. Driven by a deep sense of social and ecological responsibility, his designs embody a holistic vision where technology serves both humanity and the planet.

Also known as WoomPod, The VitaPod – AI is an intelligent rest capsule that reimagines personal wellness through adaptive design and eco-conscious engineering. Independently conceptualized and designed by Evani, the capsule integrates artificial intelligence with environmental sensitivity, creating a personalized space for relaxation and recovery that responds to users’ emotional and physical states. It exemplifies Evani’s philosophy of merging comfort, intelligence, and sustainability within a single form.

His broader body of work extends this philosophy through projects like EcoTek Vista, a modular architectural design recognized in the Residential Architecture – Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Homes category at the 2025 NY Architectural Design Awards (Season 2). Both works reflect his enduring pursuit of balance between innovation, technology, environmental mindfulness, and human connection.

All entries to the NY Design Awards are reviewed by a jury of international experts through a blind judging process. Criteria include form, innovation, functionality as well as impact. Ramakanth Evani’s work was distinguished by its clarity of communication, cultural authenticity, and its balance between design craft and commercial reality.

“The achievements of our winners highlight how design today goes beyond form, addressing sustainability, usability, and cultural relevance,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. “Ramakanth Evani embodies ingenuity and impact, setting benchmarks that reflect where the industry is headed and inspiring the next generation of designers worldwide.”

About Ramakanth Evani

Ramakanth Evani is a software engineer and design innovator whose work explores the intersection of artificial intelligence, design, and human well-being. Guided by a philosophy of responsible innovation, he creates solutions that integrate emotional intelligence, sustainability, and technological harmony. Through projects such as The VitaPod – AI and EcoTek Vista, Evani continues to redefine how intelligent design can enrich daily life while remaining mindful of its impact on people and the planet.

