Automotive Gearbox Market to Reach $101.62 Billion by 2029 with 6.8% CAGR

The Business Research Company's Automotive Gearbox Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Automotive Gearbox Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, the automotive gearbox market has seen a robust increase in its size. It is projected to upscale from $72.78 billion in 2024 to $77.97 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. Several factors can be cited for the growth seen in the past, such as the increasing trend towards premium and luxury vehicles, rising preference for fuel-efficient automobiles, escalating interest in ecologically sustainable transportation, expansion of ride-sharing and mobility services, and the growth of commercial vehicle fleets.

Anticipations show that the automotive gearbox industry will experience robust growth in the coming years, projected to reach $101.62 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate of 6.8%. Factors influencing the forecast period's growth are attributed to government inducements promoting EV adoption, a worldwide shift towards carbon neutrality, a surge in demand for automatic transmission systems, a leaning towards comfortable driving experiences, and the increasing recognition of hybrid vehicles. Key trends for the upcoming period include the incorporation of artificial intelligence, progress in dual-clutch transmissions, advancements in continuously variable transmissions, a move towards multi-speed transmissions, and the creation of gearboxes specifically for electric vehicles.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Automotive Gearbox Market?

The growth of the automotive gearbox market is predicted to be fueled by the escalating acceptance of electric vehicles. These vehicles, which draw power from rechargeable batteries and utilize electric motors instead of conventional fuel-powered engines, are gaining traction due to heightened environmental consciousness. Consumers and governments are aiming to mitigate carbon emissions and fossil fuel reliance in pursuit of a greener, more sustainable future. An automotive gearbox proves beneficial to electric vehicles as it effectively controls torque and speed output, leading to seamless acceleration, superior energy utilization, and improved performance in diverse driving scenarios. For example, the International Energy Agency (IEA), a France-based international organization, highlighted in April 2024 that the sale of electric cars had surged by 3.5 million in 2023 compared to 2022, indicating a 35% rise from the preceding year. Hence, the escalating acceptance of electric vehicles is propelling the growth of the automotive gearbox market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Automotive Gearbox Market?

Major players in the Automotive Gearbox Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

• Continental AG

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Magna International Inc.

• Aisin Corporation

• Hyundai Powertech Company Limited

• Valeo SA

• Eaton Corporation Plc

• Schaeffler AG

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Automotive Gearbox Sector?

Significant players in the automobile gearbox industry are concentrating their efforts on creating progressive solutions, such as automated manual transmission (AMT) trucks, to decrease servicing expenses by reducing clutch and transmission wear compared to fully manual trucks. AMT trucks utilize a manually operated gearbox, regulated by an electronic system to automatically handle the clutch and gear shifts, providing the fuel efficiency equivalent to a manual truck with the convenience of an automatic transmission. For example, Tata Motors, a car manufacturer based in India, introduced the Tata Prima 4440.S AMT, a truck with automated manual transmission, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in November 2024. This vehicle is equipped with a superior AMT that assures exceptional reliability and efficient power distribution for demanding tasks. Its strong drivetrain and components ensure smooth management of torque, even under heavy loads or rough terrains. Intelligent transmission systems like Load Based Speed Control, Shift-Down Protection, and Vehicle Acceleration Management, contribute to optimized performance while decreasing the driver's burden. With a state-of-the-art, comfortable cabin, this gearbox enhances both the comfort for the driver and the overall functionality of the vehicle.

How Is The Automotive Gearbox Market Segmented?

The automotive gearboxmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Manual Transmission, Automatic Transmission, Automated Manual Transmission, Continuously Variable Transmission, Dual-Clutch Transmission, Other Types

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), Medium And Heavy Commercial Vehicles (MHCVs), Buses And Coaches, Off-Highway Vehicles

3) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

4) By Application: On-Road Vehicles, Off-Road Vehicles

Subsegments:

1) By Manual Transmission: 4-Speed Manual, 5-Speed Manual, 6-Speed Manual, 7-Speed Manual

2) By Automatic Transmission: 4-Speed Automatic, 5-Speed Automatic, 6-Speed Automatic, 7-Speed Automatic, 8-Speed Automatic

3) By Automated Manual Transmission: Single-Clutch AMT, Dual-Clutch AMT

4) By Continuously Variable Transmission: Belt-Driven CVT, Chain-Driven CVT, Toroidal CVT

5) By Dual-Clutch Transmission: Dry Dual-Clutch, Wet Dual-Clutch

6) By Other Types: Semi-Automatic Transmission, Tiptronic Transmission

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Automotive Gearbox Market?

In 2024, the automotive gearbox market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, which is also anticipated to be the quickest expanding region in the future. The research report on the global automotive gearbox market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

