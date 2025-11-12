Demand for Automotive Exterior Trim Parts Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $42.57 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automotive Exterior Trim Parts Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Automotive Exterior Trim Parts Market Be By 2025?

In the past few years, the automotive exterior trim parts market has seen substantial growth. Predictions say the market will expand from $32.71 billion in 2024 to $34.4 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. Contributors to this historic growth can be identified as the escalation in demand for customized vehicle aesthetics, the growing emphasis on vehicle aerodynamics, the mounting use of lightweight materials, a surge in consumer interest for premium finishes, and an increase in automotive manufacturing volumes.

Expectations of significant growth in the automotive exterior trim parts market are set for the coming years, with a projected size of $42.58 billion in 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The increasing interest in electric vehicles, sustainable and recyclable materials, connected and smart vehicles, along with a rise in aftermarket customizations and personalizations are all contributing to this predicted growth. Key trends for the forecast period include the development of sustainable materials, advancements in high-precision manufacturing techniques, incorporation of lighting systems, integration into modular vehicle architecture, and innovative customisable trims.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Automotive Exterior Trim Parts Market Landscape?

The advancement of the automotive exterior trim parts market is anticipated to be driven by increasingly stringent environmental and safety regulations. These stringent norms set by governments aim to minimize pollution, improve vehicle safety, and encourage environmentally responsible manufacturing standards. Heightened attention to these stricter policies is a response to rising worries about pollution, vehicular emissions, and the safety of vehicle occupants. This has motivated manufacturers to transition to eco-friendly technologies, safer materials, and designs in compliance with regulations, rather than relying on traditional methods. Automotive exterior trim parts contribute to these stricter regulations by using sustainable, light and impact-resistant materials. This helps cars fulfill emissions standards, enhances safety performance, and adheres to regulatory permissions. For example, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) set national pollution standards for passenger vehicles and light to medium-duty trucks from model years 2027 to 2032 and beyond in March 2024. This regulation is predicted to prevent over 7 billion tons of carbon emissions, producing nearly $100 billion in yearly net societal benefits, including $13 billion from improved public health due to cleaner air, and $62 billion from decreased fuel, maintenance, and repair expenses for drivers. Hence, strict environmental and safety regulations are the key driving forces behind the growth of the automotive exterior trim parts market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Automotive Exterior Trim Parts Market?

Major players in the Automotive Exterior Trim Parts Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Magna International

• Plastic Omnium

• Flex N Gate

• Samvardhana Motherson Group

• Forvia SA (Faurecia)

• AISIN Group

• Toyoda Gosei

• Valeo SA

• Grupo Antolin

• Martinrea International Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Automotive Exterior Trim Parts Market?

The key players in the market for automotive exterior trim parts are emphasizing on innovative technologies like Propylat PET, which allows them to produce fully recyclable, lightweight, and sound-absorbing trim components. These parts not only promote sustainability and decrease environmental harm, but also conform to the shifting regulatory demands for a more circular economy. Propylat PET technology is a completely recyclable polyester monomaterial solution that incorporates large amounts of recycled fibers, thus facilitating wasteless production and closed-loop recycling for car parts. For instance, in June 2024, Autoneum Holding AG, a Swiss automotive supplier, introduced a fully recyclable trunk side trim made of 100% polyester. This innovative component is structured to aid the circular economy through its exceptional durability, rigidity of material, geometric flexibility, and attractive look. It also promotes environmentally friendly manufacturing free of waste, valuable recycling of production remnants, and custom designs for tailgate and other trunk parts, thereby lessening the reliance on new raw materials and significantly improving both the environmental and functional features of a vehicle's backside.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Automotive Exterior Trim Parts Market

The automotive exterior trim partsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Bumpers, Grilles, Spoilers, Mirror Covers, Door Handles, Fender Flares, Mud Flaps, Side Skirts, Window Trims

2) By Material Type: Plastic, Aluminum, Carbon Fiber, Stainless Steel, Rubber, Composite Materials

3) By Technology: Injection Molding, Thermoforming, 3D Printing, Extrusion, Lamination

4) By Application: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles, Luxury Vehicles, Off-Road Vehicles

5) By End User: Automotive Manufacturers, Automotive Repair Shops, Car Enthusiasts, Fleet Operators

Subsegments:

1) By Bumpers: Front Bumpers, Rear Bumpers, Custom Bumpers, Reinforced Bumpers

2) By Grilles: Front Grilles, Chrome Grilles, Mesh Grilles, Sport Grilles

3) By Spoilers: Roof Spoilers, Trunk Spoilers, Lip Spoilers, Rear Wing Spoilers

4) By Mirror Covers: Side Mirror Covers, Chrome Mirror Covers, Painted Mirror Covers, Carbon Fiber Mirror Covers

5) By Door Handles: Exterior Door Handles, Chrome Door Handles, Keyless Door Handles, Smart Door Handles

6) By Fender Flares: Front Fender Flares, Rear Fender Flares, Wide Fender Flares, Custom Fender Flares

7) By Mud Flaps: Front Mud Flaps, Rear Mud Flaps, Rubber Mud Flaps, Plastic Mud Flaps

8) By Side Skirts: Standard Side Skirts, Sport Side Skirts, Custom Side Skirts, Painted Side Skirts

9) By Window Trims: Chrome Window Trims, Black Window Trims, Aluminum Window Trims, Painted Window Trims

Automotive Exterior Trim Parts Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the automotive exterior trim parts market was dominated by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the most rapid growth in the upcoming period. The market report for automotive exterior trim parts encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

