Gravitee Hosts 250 AI Leaders for Inaugural A2A Summit: Tackling Autonomous AI’s BIggest Risks and Opportunities

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over 250 AI and data leaders convened last week to confront one of enterprise technology’s most pressing questions: how to govern the rise of autonomous AI agents before they “go rogue” and spiral out of control.The inaugural Agent-to-Agent (A2A) Summit was hosted by Gravitee, and backed by Google, Microsoft and the Linux Foundation.The first event dedicated to enterprise AI agent to agent interaction drew an audience of over 250 senior technologists, policymakers, and business leaders - signalling that industry views agent governance as a critical priority.Host organisation Gravitee is the open-source leader in Agentic API & Event Management, with its technology central to A2A governance. Last month, Gravitee was named as a Leader in the 2025 GartnerMagic Quadrant™ for API Management, ranked in the 5 highest scoring vendors across all Gartner Use Cases.The agenda featured heavyweight analysis, with insight from Gartner, real-world case studies from McDonald’s, Salesforce, and Amazon, and technical workshops led by Microsoft, Solace, and Cisco.In the keynote discussion, chaired by Axios’s Sara Fischer, speakers from Gravitee, ThoughtSpot, and OVO warned that AI maturity, governance, and literacy must evolve in lockstep - or risk what Gravitee CEO Rory Blundell called the “rogue agent era.”“Eighty-two percent of AI agents are already going rogue,” said Blundell. “That tells us security and maturity must come first. Businesses are pulling up the drawbridge, not racing ahead - and for good reason.”Cindi Howson, Chief Data & AI Strategy Officer at ThoughtSpot, described the current landscape of enterprise data, specifically calling semi-structured data "a mess." The challenge isn't just data volume; it's the lack of governance and management for unstructured data, which Generative AI now enables."The real exposure isn't just data literacy, it's AI literacy," she said. "Eighty-four percent of people fail basic AI literacy tests. If boards don't fully understand the risks or the opportunities inherent in this new landscape, they risk falling behind and woefully underestimating the importance of ensuring a solid data foundation."Bronwyn Barnett, Director of Product for AI at OVO, called for an industry-wide reset around governance, transparency, and open standards:“Agentic applications are delivering real value now however you can’t mature AI without governance. Open transparent tech with dedicated audit and risk teams central to the conversation. ”Across the panel, speakers agreed that governance frameworks and regularity clarity must be established urgently, before a major crisis forces last-minute or rushed regulation. Yet there was optimism too: agentic AI could drive efficiency and new business models, provided companies build on solid foundations and invest in workforce reskilling.The summit touched on urgent policy questions:- Who’s responsible for workforce reskilling: companies or government?- Should industry standards be mandated or market-led?- How can boards be made AI-literate fast enough to keep pace?Gravitee CEO, Rory Blundell, added: “Agentic AI will fundamentally upend how businesses operate. Safety, security and standards should be at the core of how this powerful technology evolves. As hosts of the A2A Summit - the world’s first conference for the A2A protocol - we’re proud to bring together the industry’s brightest minds to shape the ecosystem.”The A2A Summit was established to convene technologists, policymakers, and business leaders to explore the governance, ethics, and design of autonomous AI systems. More information can be found at https://a2asummit.ai/ ENDSAbout Gravitee Gravitee.io , with a valuation of over $300 million, is the open-source leader in Agentic API & Event Management. The Gravitee platform empowers enterprises to design, secure, and govern APIs, event streams, and AI-driven interactions across hybrid, multi-cloud, and edge environments. With a federated, agent-ready approach and native support for real-time traffic and autonomous agents via the Gravitee Agent Mesh, Gravitee enables secure, scalable, and intelligent connectivity in an increasingly complex ecosystem.

